So, how do you unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World? We'll take you through what you need to know.

How to unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World explained

To unlock Rainbow Road, you need to complete each cup in the Grand Prix mode, which unlocks the Special Cup.

Mario Kart World has a total of eight cups to complete, but initially, the final cup will be hidden.

This final cup, the Special Cup, includes Rainbow Road, as well as Acorn Heights, Mario Circuit and Peach Stadium.

In order to unlock it, and Rainbow Road along with it, you simply need to finish each of the seven cups: Mushroom Cup, Flower Cup, Star Cup, Shell Cup, Banana Cup, Leaf Cup and Lightning Cup.

You do not need to win a single one of these cups, nor even finish in the top three – if you come last in every one of them, you'll still unlock the Special Cup so long as you actually complete them.

You also don't need to complete them on a particular CC, so if you prefer to play on 50CC, you'll be alright.

Thankfully, Rainbow Road and its Special Cup counterparts are the only tracks that you actively have to unlock in Mario Kart World – everything else is available right from the get-go.

So, with that, that's everything you need to know about how to unlock Rainbow Road – happy racing!

