With this being the latest game out of FromSoftware (Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro), it was no cake walk!

How hard is Elden Ring Nightreign?

If the question is, 'How hard is it?' Then the answer is, 'It's pretty hard!'

It’s every bit as hard as Elden Ring, with death coming very easily, with the added challenge of an ever-shrinking map to contend with.

While it is technically possible to play the game solo, you’ll have much more chance of surviving in a team of three.

Playing solo, I died a lot and rarely survived a single night. And the weird thing is, I actually quite enjoyed myself.

And even though I died loads of times, it is quite compelling as you gradually learn the different areas of the map and memorise enemy movements and Site of Grace locations.

The lack of crossplay does make it extra challenging to find friends to play with, so we’d recommend teaming up with some randoms if you want to survive through all three nights and face the big boss at the end.

In terms of how the game works, there are two storm circles. So there's one golden little nugget of the map you're trying to end up in, and it slowly closes in, and you have to keep looking at your mini map to end up there.

Everything outside of the storm circle is just like rain and nighttime, and as it closes in, if you get stuck there, which happens all the time, you will die. Within about 20 seconds.

Half the time, I was desperately trying to find out where I could climb up, or how I could move around obstacles to try and get out of the storm, and then I would die before I could work it out.

Basically, I was miscalculating almost everything at any given point. So, I was either dying walking into a cliff, or I'm dying just outside of a Site of Grace, or I'm dying to an enemy that was slightly too hard for me.

But still, I had a good time, and I'm looking forward to having more support now that the game is out. And remember, you can see the rest of this conversation in video form or listen as podcast!

