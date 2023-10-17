Based on the characters created by Elisabeth Beresford in her series of children’s novels that were published between 1968 and 1976, The Wombles originally aired between 1973 and 1975 with the late Bernard Cribbins providing voiceover.

It has since returned on a couple of occasions – first a reboot in the late '90s and then a short-lived CGI version that was intended for release in 2015 but was eventually cut short due to financial problems.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Now Deadline has reported that the new version is set to modernise the series, although precise details have not yet been made available.

During its heyday, The Wombles was known both for the variety of popular novelty songs it produced which made a splash in the UK charts – with the furry creatures scoring eight UK top 40 hits – and for the sustainable message at the show's core.

The Wombles Michael Putland/Getty Images

It followed the Wombles as they looked for creative ways to help the environment by recycling rubbish found on the streets of Wimbledon with the motto "make good use of bad rubbish", and so its message undoubtedly remains relevant in 2023.

More like this

Read more:

In addition to the group's leader Great Uncle Bulgaria, characters that featured in the original series included Tobermory, Madame Cholet, Orinoco and Wellington.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.