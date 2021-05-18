How to read the How to Train your Dragon books in order

DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon series is undoubtedly one of the most popular animation franchises of the last decade, with three hit feature films and an array of shorts and TV projects all proving successful.

There won’t be any more films for the time being – with director Dean DeBlois having revealed in 2018 that the third entry would be the final one, saying :”We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way.”

However, if you do fancy heading being reunited with Hiccup and co, there are still options: the films are loosely based on the eponymous children’s book series by Cressida Cowell – and there are loads of books to dig into, 12 in the main series and several spin-offs.

If that sounds like your cup of tea and you’re wondering where to get started, you can scroll down for our guide on how to read the How to Train Your Dragon book series in order.

How to Train Your Dragon books release order

The first book in Cressida Cowell’s Bridgerton How to Train Your Dragon series was published in 2004, and 11 further books were released in the following eleven years, ending with How to Train Your Dragon: How to Fight a Dragon’s Fury in 2015.

The release order is the same as the chronological one, so it’s best to read them in the order below.

In addition, there are two further companion books, How to Train Your Dragon: Incomplete Book of Dragons, (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: A Journal for Heroes (2015) while a picture book for younger readers titled How to Be a Viking was published in 2014.

A separate book called How To Train Your Viking by Toothless the Dragon was also published in 2006, while a further short spin-off titled The Day of the Dreader came out for World Book Day in 2012.

