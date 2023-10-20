The 22-year-old has become the musical voice of Gen Z, and with her genre-spanning, noughties music-sampling beats, it’s easy to see why. PinkPantheress shot to our attention when her song Just A Waste went viral on video platform TikTok, and the Bath-born artist’s subsequent singles, Break Off and Pain, also went viral on the app, with the latter reaching number 35 on the UK Singles Chart.

It was the single Just For Me that earned PinkPantheress multiple award nominations, including an iHeartRadio Music Award, an Ivor Novello Award, and two NME Awards, and the song peaked at number 27 on the UK Singles Chart. The alt-pop singer has collaborated with the likes of Willow and Beabadoobee, has been sampled on British rapper Central Cee’s track Obsessed, and worked with Mura Masa, Shygirl and Lil Uzi Vert on — dare we say, the song of 2022 — Bbycakes.

To see PinkPantheress live in the UK, here’s how to snap-up tickets.

If you’re keen to hear PinkPantheress tracks like Pain, Mosquito, and Boy’s a Liar live, you’ll probably want to know if the singer and record producer is coming to a city near you. Here is the full list of UK dates and venues:

20th Feb 2024 — Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

22nd Feb 2024 — Manchester, O2 Ritz

23rd Feb 2024 — London, Alexandra Palace

How much do PinkPantheress UK tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing, PinkPantheress tickets will set you back £34.80 for a standing ticket, not including a booking fee or service charge. We believe all three venues only have standing capability, so be sure to check for accessibility tickets.

How to get PinkPantheress UK tour tickets 2024

General on-sale for PinkPantheress’s UK tour is happening right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Friday 20th October).

The artist pre-sale took place on Tuesday 17th October for fans who had pre-ordered PinkPantheress’s debut album, Heaven Knows.

If you’re worried about your chances of getting PinkPantheress tickets, be sure to check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

