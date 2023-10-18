Definitely Maybe went on to sell over eight and a half million copies worldwide, and is certified eight-times Platinum. It’s also the only Oasis album to feature all five original members of the Manchester rock band as drummer Tony McCarroll was dismissed in early 1995. Basically, the album is a huge deal.

Now, 30 years later, Oasis founding member Liam Gallagher has announced a Definitely Maybe anniversary tour, where he’ll perform the Britpop album in full for the first time as well as other Oasis songs from the same era.

Oasis fans can expect to hear classic tracks such as Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Live Forever, Supersonic, and Cigarettes & Alcohol, plus B-sides and songs which have rarely been performed like Up In The Sky and Digsy’s Dinner. It’s also rumoured that another of Oasis’s founding members, Paul Arthurs (better known as Bonehead) will be joining Gallagher on the anniversary tour.

Speaking of the Definitely Maybe tour, Gallagher shared: “I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x.”

And with that signature ‘LG x’ sign-off, let’s find out how you can secure pre-sale tickets.

Will Liam Gallagher tour the UK in 2024?

Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns via Getty Images. Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns via Getty Images

The Definitely Maybe 30 Years anniversary tour will include three nights at Gallagher’s hometown of Manchester, as well as three nights at The O2 in London and dates in Sheffield, Glasgow, and more. Let’s find out if the Britpop legend is coming to an arena near you in 2024.

How to get Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe 30 Years anniversary tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets for the Definitely Maybe anniversary tour are on sale now, having been released at 9am this morning (Wednesday 18th October).

General on sale will take place a few days later on Friday 20th October, also at 9am.

We’re sure tickets to hear Definitely Maybe performed in full for the first time will be hugely popular, so the RadioTimes.com Going Out team have put together some guides to help you secure tickets: how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.

Good luck, RT x.

