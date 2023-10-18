How to get Paloma Faith tickets as pre-sale goes live for her huge 26-date UK tour
Not to turn your life Upside Down on this Wednesday morning, but Paloma Faith tickets have just been released. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.
Hot on the heels of her brand-new single How You Leave A Man from the upcoming album, The Glorification of Sadness, Paloma Faith has announced a massive 26 date headline tour across the UK. Fans can expect to hear the British singer’s hits, such as Picking Up The Pieces, Stone Cold Sober, and New York, at the spring and summer shows.
Faith’s career has been an interesting one, both her musical one and the one which came before it. Before cementing herself as the pop star she is today, Faith landed jobs as a burlesque cabaret performer, a magician’s assistant, a bartender, and a life model. Then, in 2009, her singing career took off with the track Stone Cold Sober, the lead single from her debut album, Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful?
Stone Cold Sober wasn’t the only hit from Faith’s debut album, however, New York peaked on the UK Top 20 Singles chart, and Upside Down and Smoke & Mirrors also climbed the charts. It wasn’t surprising, then, that this album landed Faith her first BRIT nomination for Best Female Solo Artist.
The 42-year-old’s second album, Fall To Grace, debuted at the number two spot on the UK Official Albums Chart, and awarded her two more BRIT nominations for Best Album and Best Female Solo Artist. A Perfect Contradiction, Faith’s third album, was another success for the Hackney-born star.
More like this
The album also debuted at number two on the UK Official Albums Chart, and the two singles Ready For The Good Life and Can’t Rely On You entered the UK Top 10. A Perfect Contradiction went on to achieve double Platinum status, and finally awarded Faith a BRIT Award! This time for Best Female Solo Artist.
In 2018, Faith teamed-up with Sigala on the song Lullaby, which ended up being the sixth most-played track in the UK that year. Faith also added two more BRIT nominations to her belt in 2018 and 2019. In February 2024, fans will be able to get their hands on her new album The Glorification of Sadness. In the meantime, here’s how to secure tour tickets.
Buy Paloma Faith tickets at Ticketmaster
Gearing up for spooky season? Allow us to point you in the direction of our best UK dungeons, best UK Halloween events, best UK zombie experiences, and best York ghost tours.
Plus, stay up to date with our Going Out newsletter for more ghoulish inspiration.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When and where is Paloma Faith’s 2024 tour?
The Can’t Rely On You singer will be visiting cities across the UK on her huge 26 date tour. Let’s find out if she’s coming to a venue near you next spring and summer.
- 3rd April 2024 — Reading, Hexagon Theatre
- 5th April 2024 — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 6th April 2024 — Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House
- 8th April 2024 — Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- 9th April 2024 — Sheffield, Oval Hall
- 11th April 2024 — Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- 14th April 2024 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 15th April 2024 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 17th April 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 19th April 2024 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 20th April 2024 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 29th April 2024 — Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 30th April 2024 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 2nd May 2024 — Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
- 3rd May 2024 — Hull, Connexin Live
- 5th May 2024 — Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 8th May 2024 — Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 9th May 2024 — Bath, Bath Forum
- 11th May 2024 — Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
- 12th May 2024 — York, Barbican
- 14th May 2024 — Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
- 15th May 2024 — Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 17th May 2024 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 18th May 2024 — Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 21st June 2024 — Llangollen, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
- 22nd June 2024 — Lincoln, Lincoln Castle
How much do Paloma Faith 2024 UK tour tickets cost?
Depending on where you choose to see Faith, tickets can begin anywhere from £35, £42.50 or £59.50 for a standard ticket. This doesn’t include a booking fee.
Buy Paloma Faith tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Paloma Faith UK 2024 tour tickets
Faith sang that Only Love Can Hurt Like This, but we think missing out on tour tickets would hurt just as badly. Pre-sale tickets are on sale right now, having been released at 10am today (Wednesday 18th October).
General on sale is taking place two days later on Friday 20th October, also at 10am.
Buy Paloma Faith tickets at Ticketmaster
For more on the latest ticketing releases and top tips on securing them, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, how to get cheap concert tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets guides.