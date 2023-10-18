Stone Cold Sober wasn’t the only hit from Faith’s debut album, however, New York peaked on the UK Top 20 Singles chart, and Upside Down and Smoke & Mirrors also climbed the charts. It wasn’t surprising, then, that this album landed Faith her first BRIT nomination for Best Female Solo Artist.

The 42-year-old’s second album, Fall To Grace, debuted at the number two spot on the UK Official Albums Chart, and awarded her two more BRIT nominations for Best Album and Best Female Solo Artist. A Perfect Contradiction, Faith’s third album, was another success for the Hackney-born star.

The album also debuted at number two on the UK Official Albums Chart, and the two singles Ready For The Good Life and Can’t Rely On You entered the UK Top 10. A Perfect Contradiction went on to achieve double Platinum status, and finally awarded Faith a BRIT Award! This time for Best Female Solo Artist.

In 2018, Faith teamed-up with Sigala on the song Lullaby, which ended up being the sixth most-played track in the UK that year. Faith also added two more BRIT nominations to her belt in 2018 and 2019. In February 2024, fans will be able to get their hands on her new album The Glorification of Sadness. In the meantime, here’s how to secure tour tickets.

When and where is Paloma Faith’s 2024 tour?

The Can’t Rely On You singer will be visiting cities across the UK on her huge 26 date tour. Let’s find out if she’s coming to a venue near you next spring and summer.

How much do Paloma Faith 2024 UK tour tickets cost?

Depending on where you choose to see Faith, tickets can begin anywhere from £35, £42.50 or £59.50 for a standard ticket. This doesn’t include a booking fee.

How to get Paloma Faith UK 2024 tour tickets

Faith sang that Only Love Can Hurt Like This, but we think missing out on tour tickets would hurt just as badly. Pre-sale tickets are on sale right now, having been released at 10am today (Wednesday 18th October).

General on sale is taking place two days later on Friday 20th October, also at 10am.

