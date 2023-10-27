Now, over a decade later, Becky Hill is throwing caution to the wind and headlining her biggest-ever set of shows to date. Next October, the 29-year-old will be touring nine shows across the UK, with dates in London, Manchester, Leeds and more.

This announcement has come ahead of the singer’s second album which is due to arrive at some point next year. The exact date and title of her new album has not yet been announced, although it fans can expect a follow up of her 2021 LP Only Honest On The Weekend.

In her announcement, Hill said: “This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME. I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”

So, smoke and lasers, love and ravers, are you ready to get tickets to Becky Hill’s biggest-ever tour? Here’s what you need to know.

When and where are Becky Hill's UK shows in 2024?

This tour is set to be Hill’s largest ever, with stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and more. If you’re keen to see the singer live, here’s a full list of dates and venues:

How much do Becky Hill tickets cost?

Becky Hill tickets will start at roughly £40, but will go up depending on which venue you choose.

How to get Becky Hill tickets for 2024 UK tour

General sale will go live today at 10am (Friday 27th October).

Remember to read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue if you want to guarantee yourself a spot.

