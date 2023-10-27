How to get Becky Hill tickets as singer announces biggest headline shows yet
Get ready to lose control! Becky Hill has just announced her biggest-ever headline tour for next autumn. Here’s how you can grab tickets.
If you reach your mind back to the golden year of 2012, when the London Olympics swelled our hearts and Peter Pan collars were all the rage, you may remember that a certain singer called Becky Hill first rose to fame.
In the original series of The Voice – then aired on BBC One – the young star was coached under Jessie J and made it all the way to the semi-final. And although she didn’t manage to win, she became the first contestant to earn a UK number one with the song Gecko (Overdrive) just two years after.
Now, over a decade later, Becky Hill is throwing caution to the wind and headlining her biggest-ever set of shows to date. Next October, the 29-year-old will be touring nine shows across the UK, with dates in London, Manchester, Leeds and more.
This announcement has come ahead of the singer’s second album which is due to arrive at some point next year. The exact date and title of her new album has not yet been announced, although it fans can expect a follow up of her 2021 LP Only Honest On The Weekend.
In her announcement, Hill said: “This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME. I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”
So, smoke and lasers, love and ravers, are you ready to get tickets to Becky Hill’s biggest-ever tour? Here’s what you need to know.
Buy Becky Hill tickets at Ticketmaster
When and where are Becky Hill's UK shows in 2024?
This tour is set to be Hill’s largest ever, with stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and more. If you’re keen to see the singer live, here’s a full list of dates and venues:
- 12th Oct 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 13th Oct 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
- 15th Oct 2024 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 16th Oct 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 18th Oct 2024 – Exeter, Westpoint
- 19th Oct 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 20th Oct 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 22nd Oct 2024 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 24th Oct 2024 – London, OVO Arena Wembley
How much do Becky Hill tickets cost?
Becky Hill tickets will start at roughly £40, but will go up depending on which venue you choose.
How to get Becky Hill tickets for 2024 UK tour
General sale will go live today at 10am (Friday 27th October).
Remember to read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue if you want to guarantee yourself a spot.
