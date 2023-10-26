Just this year the group celebrated their 20th anniversary with a tour that combined the sounds of their early pop with the synth style of the 2016 album Night Driver. Plus, they re-released modern versions of some of their best tracks, including 2002’s Loser Kid, Year 3000 and more.

Now, they’re back again with yet another string of shows planned for 2024. Next summer, Busted will be coming to six outdoor venues across the UK such as Newmarket, Scarborough and Leeds, and playing at some of the country’s best festivals like Margate’s Dreamland.

If you missed out on the chance to see them this year, here’s how you can get tickets to their shows in 2024.

When and where are Busted playing in 2024?

Busted will be crashing six outdoor venues in 2024, but knowing them there’s sure to be more announced. Here’s the full list of dates and venues revealed so far:

How much do Busted tickets cost?

Tickets will vary depending on which show you choose, but overall the cost will range between £47 and £54.

How to get Busted tickets for their 2024 UK shows

General sale is live now, having gonw up at 10am on Thursday 26th October at 10am. Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Busted tickets at Ticketmaster

