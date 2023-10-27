How to get Blue tickets as Greatest Hits UK tour goes on sale today
All rise! Noughties boyband Blue are heading out on a reunion tour next spring and you can grab a ticket today. Here’s what you need to know.
Oh how the years Fly By. Next spring, noughties boyband Blue will be heading off on a reunion tour to celebrate over 20 years in the music industry.
The band – comprised of Duncan James, Antony Costa, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe – will be stopping at 13 cities across the UK including Liverpool, London, and Manchester, lasting from the 16th of April to the 11th of May.
The shows will be based around the group’s Greatest Hits, which means fans can expect the very best tracks from the past two decades, like If You Come Back, Breathe Easy, and Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word.
The tour was announced by James on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain where he said: "I have some great news, that won't leave you feeling Blue, because we are putting on a special tour. Greatest Hits tour!”
He added that fans can expect plenty of stories as "there’s been a lot happening in the last two decades".
Blue’s journey to stardom first began in 2001, when their debut (and best) single All Rise, made the UK top 10. Their first album of the same name then went on to produce more hits like Fly By and soon cemented them as one of the biggest British bands of the era.
After that came their 2002 album One Love, and their 2004 ‘best of’ compilation, which also featured a set of new singles.
After a few years break, the band then resurfaced in 2011 to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest and soon after had given us a whole new album. Now, they’re back again and celebrating their legacy which we’re just bubblin’ to see. Here’s how you can get tickets today.
Blue Greatest Hits tour 2024: What are the UK dates and venues?
Blue have 13 dates booked for their Greatest Hits tour, starting next April. The cities they’ve got locked down are:
- 16th Apr 2024 – Liverpool, Philharmonic
- 19th Apr 2024 – London, Palladium
- 22nd Apr 2024 – Sheffield, Oval Hall
- 24th Apr 2024 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 25th Apr 2024 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 26th Apr 2024 – Gateshead, The Glasshouse
- 30th Apr 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 1st May 2024 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 3rd May 2024 – Wolverhampton, The Halls
- 5thMay 2024 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 7th May 2024 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 10th May 2024 – Plymouth, Pavilions
- 11th May 2024 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
How much do Blue tickets cost?
Like a lot of concerts at the moment, Blue tickets have quite a high starting price at around £50 to £58. This will depend, however, on the venue and seat you choose.
How to get tickets to Blue’s Greatest Hits UK tour 2024
Tickets went live at 9am on 27th October.
The majority of the tickets can be found on Ticketmaster, however if you're buying for Liverpool, Ipswich or Manchester, you'll need to head over to the official Blue website.
Buy Blue tickets at Ticketmaster
