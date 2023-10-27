The shows will be based around the group’s Greatest Hits, which means fans can expect the very best tracks from the past two decades, like If You Come Back, Breathe Easy, and Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word.

The tour was announced by James on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain where he said: "I have some great news, that won't leave you feeling Blue, because we are putting on a special tour. Greatest Hits tour!”

He added that fans can expect plenty of stories as "there’s been a lot happening in the last two decades".

Blue’s journey to stardom first began in 2001, when their debut (and best) single All Rise, made the UK top 10. Their first album of the same name then went on to produce more hits like Fly By and soon cemented them as one of the biggest British bands of the era.

More like this

After that came their 2002 album One Love, and their 2004 ‘best of’ compilation, which also featured a set of new singles.

After a few years break, the band then resurfaced in 2011 to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest and soon after had given us a whole new album. Now, they’re back again and celebrating their legacy which we’re just bubblin’ to see. Here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy Blue tickets at Ticketmaster

Blue have 13 dates booked for their Greatest Hits tour, starting next April. The cities they’ve got locked down are:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do Blue tickets cost?

Like a lot of concerts at the moment, Blue tickets have quite a high starting price at around £50 to £58. This will depend, however, on the venue and seat you choose.

How to get tickets to Blue’s Greatest Hits UK tour 2024

Tickets went live at 9am on 27th October.

The majority of the tickets can be found on Ticketmaster, however if you're buying for Liverpool, Ipswich or Manchester, you'll need to head over to the official Blue website.

Buy Blue tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more musical moments, check out how to get Devil Wears Prada tickets, how to get Mamma Mia! musical tickets and the best Christmas London shows.