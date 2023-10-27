Barry Manilow is doing a residency at the London Palladium – here's how you can get tickets
Good news for Fanilows- the iconic singer has just announced a nine night residency at the London Palladium.
First signed to a record label in the 1960s, Barry Manilow has had a decade-spanning career – and he's showing no signs of slowing down yet. Known for his catchy hooks and emotive vocals, Manilow has built a dedicated fan base and become one of the most recognisable names in pop music.
The iconic musician has two Grammys, an Emmy and a Tony under his belt, as well as hit songs including It Never Rains in California and Could It Be Magic. His latest run of shows will see him performing a residency at The London Palladium spanning nine shows in May and June 2024.
Speaking about this latest announcement, the musician said, "In 1978, The London Palladium is where I began my love affair with the British public. These shows will be my last full concerts in Britain and I wanted to end where I began – at the London Palladium."
This won't be Manilow's first residency. His MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! concert series was recently named USA Today's #1 Show in Las Vegas and he has also surpassed Elvis Presley's record number of performances on the iconic stage.
So, if you want the chance to see hits such as Copacabana, Mandy and Can't Smile Without You, we've put together the ultimate guide to getting tickets for Barry Manilow's latest residency at the London Palladium.
What are the dates for Barry Manilow's London Palladium residency?
You can catch the Shadow Man on one of nine different dates at the London Palladium in Soho. The dates are as follows:
- 23rd May 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 24th May 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 25th May 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 27th May 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 28th May 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 29th May 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 31st May 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 1st June 2024- London, The London Palladium
- 2nd June 2024- London, The London Palladium
When do Barry Manilow tickets go on sale?
Fanilows can snatch up tickets this Friday 27th October at 10am on the LW Theatres website. There's also a venue presale that will go live on Wednesday 25th October at 10am.
How to get Barry Manilow tickets?
General sale tickets will go live on the LW Theatres website at 10am Friday, so make sure that you've logged on bright and early (we suggest at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale) to be sure that you're in with the best chance of securing a seat.
How much do Barry Manilow tickets cost?
Tickets for each of the nine Barry Manilow performances begin at £57.50, with prices reaching up to £315 for the best seats in the house. Ticket prices will vary greatly depending on where you want to sit.
Buy Barry Manilow tickets at LW Theatres
