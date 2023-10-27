Speaking about this latest announcement, the musician said, "In 1978, The London Palladium is where I began my love affair with the British public. These shows will be my last full concerts in Britain and I wanted to end where I began – at the London Palladium."

This won't be Manilow's first residency. His MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! concert series was recently named USA Today's #1 Show in Las Vegas and he has also surpassed Elvis Presley's record number of performances on the iconic stage.

So, if you want the chance to see hits such as Copacabana, Mandy and Can't Smile Without You, we've put together the ultimate guide to getting tickets for Barry Manilow's latest residency at the London Palladium.

You can catch the Shadow Man on one of nine different dates at the London Palladium in Soho. The dates are as follows:

When do Barry Manilow tickets go on sale?

Fanilows can snatch up tickets this Friday 27th October at 10am on the LW Theatres website. There's also a venue presale that will go live on Wednesday 25th October at 10am.

How to get Barry Manilow tickets?

General sale tickets will go live on the LW Theatres website at 10am Friday, so make sure that you've logged on bright and early (we suggest at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale) to be sure that you're in with the best chance of securing a seat.

How much do Barry Manilow tickets cost?

Tickets for each of the nine Barry Manilow performances begin at £57.50, with prices reaching up to £315 for the best seats in the house. Ticket prices will vary greatly depending on where you want to sit.

