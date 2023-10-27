Marr began his music career in the alt-rock band The Smiths, which he co-founded with singer Morrissey. The band’s four hit albums, 1984’s The Smiths, Meat Is Murder in 1985, The Queen Is Dead in 1986, and 1987’s Strangeways, Here We Come, defined a whole era.

Post-The Smiths, the 59-year-old recorded and produced tracks, and toured with the likes of The Pretenders, Modest Mouse, and The Cribs. Marr also joined the supergroups 7 Worlds Collide — with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy — and Electronic —with New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys. It’s no wonder NME awarded Marr its Godlike Genius award in 2013.

And Marr didn’t stop there. The Mancunian released his debut album The Messenger in 2013, Playland in 2014, then Call The Comet in 2018. Marr’s fourth solo album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, which was actually his first-ever double album and was preceded by two EPs: Fever Dreams Pt 1 and Fever Dreams Pt 2, was released last February.

To see this ‘Godlike Genius’ live in a venue near you, here’s how you can snap-up tickets.

Does Johnny Marr still tour?

Not only does Marr still tour, but he’s just announced a 2024 greatest hits tour in support of his new album Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr. Fans can expect to hear songs from his four solo albums, and hopefully, some The Smiths songs, too.

How much do Johnny Marr tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Johnny Marr tickets will set you back £37.40, and this will vary depending on the area.

For example, as we know everything is a little more expensive in London, tickets for Eventim Apollo start from £43.25. This price doesn't include booking fee or service charge.

How to get Johnny Marr tickets for his 2024 UK tour

Pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday 25th October, but if you missed out on pre-sale, don’t worry, there are still plenty more Marr tickets available.

General on sale is happening right now, Friday 27th October, having gone live at 10am this morning.

