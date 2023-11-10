Her music is infectious, with no-filter and Gen Z specific lyrics set to upbeat pop melodies. Be warned: you won't be able to get the catchy melodies out of your head, whether that's the classic dance pop anthem Feels This Good or the whistle hook of Pretty Boys.

Caity has just finished her Australia and New Zealand tour and is now returning to the UK before embarking on her Thanks For Nothing, See You Never tour. This tour will see her hit 12 cities across the UK in March and April 2024, including her native Southampton. Here's how you can get tickets.

The Thanks For Nothing, See You Never tour will be setting off in March 2024 and will visit 12 venues across the UK and Ireland during March and April of that year. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Caity Baser tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for the 2024 tour will go on sale Friday 10th November at 10am on the Ticketmaster website.

How to get Caity Baser tickets for her 2024 tour

Be sure that you know your Ticketmaster username and password, before heading to the website bright and early on the morning of Friday 10th November. We recommend logging on at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing a place at the concert of your choice.

