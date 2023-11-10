How to get Caity Baser tickets for her 2024 tour

How to get Caity Baser tickets for her 2024 UK and Ireland tour
A chance to see the English singer-songwriter live at her Thanks For Nothing, See You Never tour? Don't Dance Around It – here's how you can get tickets.
There are a couple of faces that come to mind when you hear the phrase "overnight sensation", and Caity Baser is one of them. The 21 year-old singer-songwriter skyrocketed to fame during lockdown, when she uploaded a TikTok of her singing an improvised song and gained 1.2 million likes overnight - the things dreams are made of.
Since then, she has gained an army of die-hard fans thanks to her clever and memorable songs and larger-than-life personality. Caity has stolen the show at Reading and Leeds, captured the attention of the biggest names in music journalism and sold out her first headline show in under three minutes.
Her music is infectious, with no-filter and Gen Z specific lyrics set to upbeat pop melodies. Be warned: you won't be able to get the catchy melodies out of your head, whether that's the classic dance pop anthem Feels This Good or the whistle hook of Pretty Boys.
Caity has just finished her Australia and New Zealand tour and is now returning to the UK before embarking on her Thanks For Nothing, See You Never tour. This tour will see her hit 12 cities across the UK in March and April 2024, including her native Southampton. Here's how you can get tickets.
What are the dates and venues for Caity Baser's 2024 tour?
The Thanks For Nothing, See You Never tour will be setting off in March 2024 and will visit 12 venues across the UK and Ireland during March and April of that year. Here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 26th March 2024 - Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- 27th March 2024 - Manchester, Manchester Academy
- 28th March 2024 - Nottingham, Rock City
- 1st April 2024 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 3rd April 2024 - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- 4th April 2024 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 5th April 2024 - Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham
- 6th April 2024 - Cardiff, Cardiff University Students Union
- 8th April 2024 - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
- 9th April 2024 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton
- 17th April 2024 - Norwich, Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
- 19th April 2024 - London, Eventim Apollo
When do Caity Baser tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets for the 2024 tour will go on sale Friday 10th November at 10am on the Ticketmaster website.
How to get Caity Baser tickets for her 2024 tour
Be sure that you know your Ticketmaster username and password, before heading to the website bright and early on the morning of Friday 10th November. We recommend logging on at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing a place at the concert of your choice.
For more of our top tips and tricks, check out our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
For more advice on how to do the things you love for less, take a look at the RadioTimes.com Going Out section. We've got everything you need, from how to get cheap concert tickets to how to get cheap theatre tickets.