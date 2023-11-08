How to get Tate McRae UK tour tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live
Baby, don't get greedy - there are plenty of opportunities to see Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae on her 2024 Think Later tour.
Even when you take into consideration her catchy songs and hugely successful pop career, there's more to Tate McRae than meets the eye.
The celebrated singer actually started off as a classically trained ballerina, and her love for dance translated into a job as a backup dancer for Justin Bieber at the tender age of 12. She then appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in 2016, before starting her own YouTube channel.
Her channel originally focused on choreography, but quickly shifted to singing after her original song One Day amassed 41 million views and led record companies right to her door. Her first mainstream hit You Broke Me First surpassed a billion streams last year - it's no wonder Forbes placed her on their 30 Under 30 list when she was just 17.
Her heartfelt and vulnerable songs have led to massive popularity, and even a supporting act spot on tour with Shawn Mendes across Canada.
Now, the Canadian singer is embarking on her own world tour. Before hitting up destinations like Berlin, Antwerp and Amsterdam, she's making a few stops in the UK and Ireland too. Here's how you can get tickets.
What are the dates and venues for Tate McRae's UK and Ireland tour?
Tate McRae will be playing six shows across the UK and Ireland in 2024. Here is a full list of dates and venues:
- 17th April 2024 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 18th April 2024 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 20th April 2024 - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- 22nd April 2024 - London, Eventim Apollo
- 24th April 2024 - Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 26th April 2024 - Wolverhampton, The Civic at the Halls Wolverhampton
When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale?
General on sale tickets will go live on the Ticketmaster website on Friday 10th November at 10am.
There are also a number of VIP packages available, which will go live at the same time.
When is the Ticketmaster pre-sale for Tate McRae tickets?
There are a number of different pre-sales available for different shows. Here's a full list to help you snag tickets early:
- Three+ Presale (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Dublin
- Album Presale (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Dublin, London, Wolverhampton
- Priority from O2 VIP Packages (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - London, Wolverhampton
- Priority from O2 (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Manchester
- Artist Presale (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Manchester
- Live Nation Presale (10am on 9th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Glasgow, London, Manchester, Wolverhampton
How to get Tate McRae tickets today
Make sure that you know your Ticketmaster login details and that you get online bright and early (we recommend at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale. For more tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
