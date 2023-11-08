Her channel originally focused on choreography, but quickly shifted to singing after her original song One Day amassed 41 million views and led record companies right to her door. Her first mainstream hit You Broke Me First surpassed a billion streams last year - it's no wonder Forbes placed her on their 30 Under 30 list when she was just 17.

Her heartfelt and vulnerable songs have led to massive popularity, and even a supporting act spot on tour with Shawn Mendes across Canada.

Now, the Canadian singer is embarking on her own world tour. Before hitting up destinations like Berlin, Antwerp and Amsterdam, she's making a few stops in the UK and Ireland too. Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

Hungry for more live pop music? Check out our guide on how to get tickets to see Zara Larsson. Or, if rock is more your thing, you might want to take a look at our advice on how to get Green Day tickets.

Tate McRae will be playing six shows across the UK and Ireland in 2024. Here is a full list of dates and venues:

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale?

General on sale tickets will go live on the Ticketmaster website on Friday 10th November at 10am.

There are also a number of VIP packages available, which will go live at the same time.

When is the Ticketmaster pre-sale for Tate McRae tickets?

There are a number of different pre-sales available for different shows. Here's a full list to help you snag tickets early:

Three+ Presale (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Dublin

Album Presale (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Dublin, London, Wolverhampton

Priority from O2 VIP Packages (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - London, Wolverhampton

Priority from O2 (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Manchester

Artist Presale (10am on 8th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Manchester

Live Nation Presale (10am on 9th November-9am on Friday 10th November) - Glasgow, London, Manchester, Wolverhampton

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Tate McRae tickets today

Make sure that you know your Ticketmaster login details and that you get online bright and early (we recommend at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale. For more tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Looking for more things to do in 2024? Why not consider Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell's one-woman show, or going to see the new Mean Girls musical?