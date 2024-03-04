SZA's headline slot at BST Hyde Park comes after her win at the BRIT Awards last week, where she was crowned International Artist of the Year.

And she's no stranger to awards, with her first album Ctrl (2017) earning her five Grammy nominations and her sophomore album SOS (2022) receiving three Grammy awards, as well as heading straight to number one on the Billboard 200.

This summer will be the R&B star's debut performance at BST Hyde Park, alongside other headliners including Stevie Nicks, Shania Twain and Robbie Williams.

More like this

Fans can expect to hear her big hits – Kill Bill, The Weekend, Gone Girl – alongside new releases like her latest track Saturn.

If you want to be in with the chance of scoring some tickets to see SZA or one of the other headliners, we've rounded up everything you need to know.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

For all our top tips and tricks on snagging concert tickets, check out our guide on how to get cheap concert tickets, as well as how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

When is SZA headlining BST Hyde Park?

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, normally from late June to early July. SZA is set to headline on Saturday 29th June 2024.

Each date features a very different headliner, from classic rock bands to pop singers, plus a ton of well-known supporting acts.

Here are the dates we’ve had confirmed:

How to get SZA tickets to see BST Hyde Park headline show

SZA. Getty/Andrew Chin Getty / Andrew Chin

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster. They come out in waves as each headliner is announced.

If it's SZA you're after, the AMEX pre-sale is live now. At 10am on Wednesday 6th March, a number of other pre-sales will go live, before general sale opens on Friday 8th March at 10am.

Tickets for other headliners Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids, Shania Twain with The Corrs, Kylie Minogue and Kings of Leon have already been released and are available to purchase on Ticketmaster now.

General sale tickets for headliner Stevie Nicks will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 6th March.

You can also pick up a BST Hyde Park hospitality ticket from the festival’s official sponsor, Keith Prowse – these are also on sale now.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

How much do SZA BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

As with the other BST Hyde Park shows, tickets to SZA's concert are likely to be somewhere between £90 and £110.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

Stevie Nicks. Kevin Mazur/Getty Kevin Mazur/ Getty

SZA is the eighth headliner announced for BST this year.

The seventh headliner was none other than Stevie Nicks, rock and bohemian icon and lead singer of Fleetwood Mac.

Another headliner is the Princess of Pop Kylie Minogue and the Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain, who are set to take to the stage on 13th and 7th July respectively. Keeping up with the royal theme, the Kings of Leon were also recently announced for 30th June as part of their 2024 summer tour.

Eight-piece K-pop group Stray Kids have also been announced as headliners, as has pop icon Robbie Williams. Finally, the first act to be announced was Italian classical singer Andrea Bocelli.

We’ll be sure to update you as more headliners are announced, but for now, find out how to get tickets to see SZA, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Kings of Leon, Shania Twain and The Corrs, Stray Kids, Williams and Bocelli live.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

How to get to BST Hyde Park in London

The festival takes place on the Parade Ground on the east side of Hyde Park, with the closest tube station being Marble Arch (Central Line).

However, you’ve also got access to nearby stations Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park and Lancaster Gate, as well as Paddington and Victoria via National Rail trains.

You can also take your pick of buses, or walk from pretty much anywhere in central London.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Advertisement

For more musical moments, here's how to get Usher tickets and what is ABBA Voyage?