How to get Jane McDonald tickets for her With All My Love UK tour
Jane McDonald is one of Britain’s most beloved entertainers, and she’s going on tour in 2024. Here’s how you can secure tickets to see her at a venue near you.
We can’t help but smile when we think of Jane McDonald, whether that’s remembering her fun and unusual covers of songs like Cake by the Ocean and Jai Ho, or watching clips from her feel-good show Cruising with Jane McDonald, which has us frantically Googling, 'Can I cruise with Jane McDonald?'
Now, the entertainer is bringing that feel-good factor to a venue near you on her UK tour.
The With All My Love tour will see McDonald travel to over 20 theatres and arenas across the UK, performing covers of songs you know and love, as well as original material written by the singer herself.
The star of the stage and screen has a huge catalogue of experiences under her belt: McDonald was born and raised in Yorkshire, and spent a lot of her early career performing in local clubs and pubs.
However, it was on the BBC docuseries The Cruise where the British public first met McDonald as she was singing on cruise ships at the time. That same year — 1998 — the Yorkshire singer released her self-titled debut album, which topped the UK Albums Chart for three weeks in a row. The rest, as they say, is history!
McDonald has since gone on to host BAFTA Award-winning series Cruising with Jane McDonald, which sees her explore the world via cruise ships. The 60-year-old also appeared in the Blackpool production of Cats, and has published a best-selling memoir Riding the Waves: My Story.
Not to mention she’s been awarded a pavement plaque by Wakefield Council — is there anything McDonald can’t do?
To see McDonald on her 27-date UK tour, here’s how to snap-up tickets today.
Is Jane McDonald touring?
The Yorkshire singer is indeed touring in 2024! Speaking about the With All My Love tour, the TV personality said: "The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all."
Let’s find out if she’s coming to a venue near you next year.
Full list of Jane McDonald UK tour dates and venues
- 11th Oct 2024 — Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House
- 12th Oct 2024 — Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House
- 14th Oct 2024 — London, The London Palladium
- 18th Oct 2024 — Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 19th Oct 2024 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 20th Oct 2024 — Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
- 23rd Oct 2024 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 24th Oct 2024 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 27th Oct 2024 — Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 29th Oct 2024 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 30th Oct 2024 — Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 31st Oct 2024 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 2nd Nov 2024 — Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 3rd Nov 2024 — Salford, The Lowry
- 6th Nov 2024 — Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall
- 7th Nov 2024 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 10th Nov 2024 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 12th Nov 2024 — Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 13th Nov 2024 — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 15th Nov 2024 — Hull, Connexin Live
- 16th Nov 2024 — Birmingham, Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre
- 17th Nov 2024 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 22nd Nov 2024 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
How to get Jane McDonald UK tour tickets 2024
Pre-sale for McDonald’s UK tour went live on Wednesday 22nd November, but don’t worry McDonald fans - there’s still the opportunity to see the singer live!
General on sale tickets will be released at 8:30am this morning (Friday 24th November).
Buy Jane McDonald tickets at Ticketmaster
For even more savings on tickets this November, be sure to read our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets guides.