The With All My Love tour will see McDonald travel to over 20 theatres and arenas across the UK, performing covers of songs you know and love, as well as original material written by the singer herself.

The star of the stage and screen has a huge catalogue of experiences under her belt: McDonald was born and raised in Yorkshire, and spent a lot of her early career performing in local clubs and pubs.

However, it was on the BBC docuseries The Cruise where the British public first met McDonald as she was singing on cruise ships at the time. That same year — 1998 — the Yorkshire singer released her self-titled debut album, which topped the UK Albums Chart for three weeks in a row. The rest, as they say, is history!

McDonald has since gone on to host BAFTA Award-winning series Cruising with Jane McDonald, which sees her explore the world via cruise ships. The 60-year-old also appeared in the Blackpool production of Cats, and has published a best-selling memoir Riding the Waves: My Story.

Not to mention she’s been awarded a pavement plaque by Wakefield Council — is there anything McDonald can’t do?

To see McDonald on her 27-date UK tour, here’s how to snap-up tickets today.

Buy Jane McDonald tickets at Ticketmaster

To save on experiences this November, check out our Black Friday theatre ticket deals and Black Friday spa deals.

Plus, did you know Sheridan Smith is starring in Opening Night at the West End? Here's how to get Opening Night tickets.

Is Jane McDonald touring?

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Yorkshire singer is indeed touring in 2024! Speaking about the With All My Love tour, the TV personality said: "The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all."

Let’s find out if she’s coming to a venue near you next year.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Jane McDonald UK tour tickets 2024

Pre-sale for McDonald’s UK tour went live on Wednesday 22nd November, but don’t worry McDonald fans - there’s still the opportunity to see the singer live!

General on sale tickets will be released at 8:30am this morning (Friday 24th November).

Buy Jane McDonald tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For even more savings on tickets this November, be sure to read our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets guides.