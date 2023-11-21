However, drama behind the scenes ensues as the leading lady (played by Gena Rowlands in the film, and now Smith in the stage adaptation) is in turmoil over a recent tragedy.

The Opening Night musical is coming to the Gielgud Theatre in London for a limited time only in 2024, and it will be directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove – who directed the A Little Life play – with music and lyrics by Canadian songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

Speaking about the Opening Night musical, Van Hove said: "It is a dream come true to collaborate with the wonderful Rufus Wainwright, whose work I have been a fan of for so many years. We connected over our shared love of the incredible John Cassavetes film Opening Night and it has long been an ambition of ours to bring a musical version to the stage.

"Opening Night not only gives us an insight into the trials and tribulations behind the scenes of the theatre, but it is also the heartbreaking story of a woman fighting for hope and self-determination in a world that doesn't want to listen."

Smith fans (ourselves wholeheartedly included) will know that this isn't her first theatre role. The 42-year-old received an Olivier Award for her role in the Legally Blonde musical, and she's just finished starring in Shirley Valentine at The Duke of York's Theatre.

When asked about working with Van Hove and Wainwright, Smith said: "Quite frankly, if they’d asked me to read out the back of a cereal packet, I’d have been there." Now, if that isn't publicity enough to see Opening Night, we don't know what is!

Buy Opening Night tickets from £20 at Love Theatre

When and where can I see Opening Night musical in London?

Opening Night will be performing at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End from Wednesday 6th March until Saturday 27th July 2024. The musical will have performances on every day at 7:30pm, except for Wednesdays and Saturdays, which will have performances at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Currently showing at the Gielgud Theatre is Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, then Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt will be performing from Monday 5th until Sunday 17th February, before Opening Night takes to the stage.

How much do Opening Night London tickets starring Sheridan Smith cost?

The cheapest tickets we've seen so far for Opening Night come from Love Theatre, and they cost from £20 per person.

When do Opening Night tickets for London's West End go on sale?

Tickets for Opening Night are on sale right now. As the musical is showing for a limited time run, and it stars household name Sheridan Smith, we're sure tickets for this will sell out pretty quickly, so be sure to buy them as soon as you're able to.

