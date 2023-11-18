We’ve searched reputable experience retailers such as Virgin Experience Days and Buyagift to bring you the top deals for spa days and weekends across the UK. Plus, it’s worth noting that this isn’t our first rodeo; we put together an extensive guide on the best London spa experiences this year, and we even got the chance to try out the LUSH Spa Karma Ayurvedic-Inspired Full Body Massage, so we could be sure we were recommending a great experience for you. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it!

For the most relaxing spa experience deals on offer right now, step right this way… You deserve it.

With Black Friday sales in full swing, take a look at the best Ring Black Friday deals, iPad Black Friday deals, and Apple Watch Black Friday deals. There are even Black Friday theatre ticket deals.

Best Black Friday spa deals in the UK at a glance:

Best Black Friday spa breaks and experience deals in the UK

Oleg Breslavtsev via Getty Oleg Breslavtsev via Getty

Save 35% on Indulgent Spa Day with Treatment, Lunch and Champagne at the 5-star Hotel Café Royal

What's the deal: In Virgin Experience Days' Black Friday sale, you can get this indulgent spa day for £219 instead of £336, saving you a considerable £117 or 35 per cent.

Why we chose it: The Akasha Holistic Wellbeing hotel in London offers treatments, therapies, and personal training which aren't available at any other London hotel. As well as the chance to check out the facilities, such as a steam room, sauna, 18-metre pool, meditation room, and gymnasium, you'll also get the choice of a 60-minute treatment, either an aromatherapy Swedish massage or an aromatherapy facial, and a delicious lunch with a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Buy Indulgent Spa Day with Treatment, Lunch and Champagne at the 5-star Hotel Café Royal for £336 £219 (save £117 or 35%) at Virgin Experience Days

60% off Two's Company Spa Day with Three Treatments for Two at Bannatyne Health Clubs

What's the deal: Save a huge 60 per cent off this spa day at a Bannatyne Health Club. For a limited time only, you can get this experience for you and a loved one for £80 instead of £200.

Why we chose it: We like this deal because it's redeemable at 39 Health Clubs across the UK, and because so much is included for just £40 each. At the spa day, you'll enjoy all of the club's facilities, including the swimming pool, gym, sauna, and steam room, and you can pick a 40-minute treatment each, choosing from a facial plus hand and arm massage, a mini back and scalp massage, or a hand and arm plus scalp massage, and each of these comes with a pampering foot massage.

Buy Two's Company Spa Day with Three Treatments for Two at Bannatyne Health Clubs for £200 £80 (save £120 or 60%) at Virgin Experience Days

Get £76 off Winter Wonder Spa Day with Choice of Treatments and Gift Voucher at Bannatyne Spas

What's the deal: It might be chilly outside but it'll be lovely and toasty inside a Bannatyne spa. On this spa day, you'll get access to the spa's facilities, and the choice between a Swedish Full Body Massage, an Elemis Full Body Deep Tissue Massage, or a Hot Candle Back Massage and Elemis Pro-Glow Renewal Facial, all of which will be followed by either an Elemis Pro-Glow Renewal Facial or Full Body Seasonal Scrub. All of this will cost you £100 instead of £176 this Black Friday, saving you £76 or 43 per cent.

Why we chose it: We like that this spa experience is redeemable at five locations across the UK, including the South East and West Midlands, and that you get a special gift: a £10 voucher to spend on spa products.

Buy Winter Wonder Spa Day with Choice of Treatments and Gift Voucher at Bannatyne Spas for £176 £100 (save £76 or 43%) at Virgin Experience Days

Bag £111 off One Night Soothing Spa Break with Dinner and Treatment for Two at Bannatyne Darlington Hotel

What's the deal: Take the pampering experience to the next level and book yourself and a loved one an overnight spa break at the Bannatyne Darlington Hotel. With Virgin Experience Days' Black Friday sale, it won't cost as much as you'd think: you can currently save £111 (or 35 per cent) on this experience, taking it from £286 to £185.

Why we chose it: Nothing says relaxation like enjoying the beautiful County Durham countryside from the comfort of a beautiful spa and hotel. As part of your stay, you and your plus one will enjoy one treatment each, either a Swedish back, neck and shoulder massage, an Elemis facial or a seasonal scrub, as well as a two-course meal prepared with locally-sourced produce, and a delicious breakfast the following morning.

Buy One Night Soothing Spa Break with Dinner and Treatment for Two at Bannatyne Darlington Hotel for £286 £185 (save £111 or 35%) at Virgin Experience Days

Enjoy 43% off this Spa Day with Lunch for Two at a Champneys Spa Resort

What's the deal: Buyagift has a whole host of experiences available in its Black Friday sales, including this spa day with lunch at a Champneys Spa Resort. For a limited time only, the price has dropped from £350 to £199, saving you £151 or 43 per cent.

Why we chose it: With six locations to choose from, you're sure to find a Champneys Spa Resort near you to let the rejuvenating commence. On this spa day, you can spend time in the swimming pool, fitness studio, and thermal spa facilities, before enjoying a delicious, nutritionist-approved lunch for two.

Buy Spa Day with Lunch for Two at a Champneys Spa Resort for £350 £199 (save £151 or 43%) at Buyagift

Who said Black Friday is just for tech deals? Take a look at the best Black Friday theatre deals.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Over half price off Weekend Spa Treat and 50 Minute Treatment for Two at Beauty and Melody Spa at The Montcalm, London

What's the deal: Shopping for Christmas presents is tiring work – you deserve a day off; why not book a spa getaway for you and a loved one this month? This spa deal at Buyagift currently has 51 per cent off, taking it from £339 to £165.

Why we chose it: At this blissful day out, The Montcalm spa in Shoreditch will host you as you enjoy the swimming pool, gym, and Jacuzzi, and the choice of a 50-minute treatment each, either a deep tissue massage or a Swedish massage. You and your lucky guest will also sip on a glass of fizz each. We're getting tingly just thinking about it!

Buy Weekend Spa Treat and 50 Minute Treatment for Two at Beauty and Melody Spa at The Montcalm for £339 £165 (save £174 or 51%) at Buyagift

Get 71% off Bannatyne Elemis Winter Spa Day

What's the deal: If Wowcher isn't finding us great Black Friday iPad deals and Black Friday Apple Watch deals, the UK retailer is helping us bag a bargain on spa experiences. This Winter Spa Day experience will see you get a 45-minute treatment, an eye mask to take home, and a £10 voucher to spend at your Bannatyne spa, all for £40.95 instead of £140.95.

Why we chose it: We love the flexibility of this deal: this spa day is valid to use at 44 locations UK-wide, and seven days a week from 10am.

Buy Bannatyne Elemis Winter Spa Day from £140.95 £40.95 (save £100 or 71%) at Wowcher

Up to 61% off Four-star Slaley Hall Spa Stay for Two

What's the deal: If you're based in Northumberland, today is your lucky day: for a limited time only, you can book the Four-star Slaley Hall Spa Stay for Two from £159 instead of £405, and save a massive £246.

Why we chose it: Nothing says weekend retreat like relaxing amongst thousands of acres of Northumberland moorland and forest. This spa weekend experience will truly relax you as you have leisure access, and breakfast and dinner included, and there's also the chance to add an Elemis spa treatment to your stay, too.

Buy Four-star Slaley Hall Spa Stay for Two from £405 £159 (save £246 or 61%) at Wowcher

Over half price off this Devon Spa Stay: Two-Course Dinner, Breakfast and Treatment for Two

What's the deal: This next deal sees you get up to 54 per cent off the Devon Spa Stay: Two-Course Dinner, Breakfast and Treatment for Two experience, as the price has been dropped this Black Friday from £320.70 to £149.

Why we chose it: Although there are a lot of great things included in this spa experience, such as breakfast, a two-course dinner, leisure access, and a mud rasul treatment for two, the main reason we chose this experience is because The Dartmouth Hotel Golf & Spa is the winner of TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Award.

Buy Devon Spa Stay: Two-Course Dinner, Breakfast and Treatment for Two for £320.70 £149 (save £171.70 or 54%) at Wowcher

Advertisement

After even more savings? Take a look at the best Xbox Black Friday deals, Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals, and PS5 Black Friday deals.