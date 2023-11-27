Announcing the new tour, the comedian said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’.

"I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get John Bishop tour tickets

Fans need to sign up on Ticketmaster by 5pm on Wednesday 29th November to access the presale on Thursday 30th November.

Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 1st December at 10am.

Announcing the tour on Instagram, Bishop warned fans that it's "the smallest UK tour" he's done and that he expects tickets to "go out quite fast".

"We have managed to pull a tour together. It's called 'Back at It'," he wrote.

"I'm going to be on the road next year. It's actually probably the smallest UK tour that I've done so we're expecting the tickets to go out quite fast which means if you wanna be in with a chance of gettin' there first sign up to the mailing list on the link and then you can go onto the presale."

He continued: "If you sign on the mailing list before 5 o clock on Wednesday we're doing a pre-sale of the tickets on Thursday, November 30 and then they go onto general release for everyone to buy on Friday at 10am. That's Friday the 1st of December, 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com and all the venue websites as well."

John Bishop Getty

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th March – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Wednesday 20th March – Dorking Halls

Thursday 21st March – G Live, Guildford

Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd March – Palladium, London

Thursday 2nd May – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

Saturday 4th May – Waterside, Aylesbury (4pm and 8pm)

Wednesday 8th May – Opera House, Buxton

Thursday 9th May – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

Saturday 11th May – Harrogate Convention Centre

Sunday 12th May – O2 City Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Thursday 16th May – St Georges Hall, Bradford

Friday 17th May – Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 18th May – Globe, Stockton (4pm and 8pm)

Sunday 19th May – Empire theatre, Sunderland

Thursday 4th and Friday 5th July – Regent Theatre, Stoke -on-Trent

Saturday 6th July – Parr Hall, Warrington (4pm and 8pm)

Thursday 11th July – Regent theatre, Ipswich

Saturday 13th July – Milton Keynes Theatre (4pm and 8pm)

Sunday 14th July – The Civic, Wolverhampton

Thursday 5th and Friday 6th September – Barbican, York

Saturday 7th September – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline (4pm and 8pm)

Sunday 8th September – Eden Court, Inverness

Saturday 14th September – Usher Hall, Edinburgh (4pm and 8pm)

Wednesday 18th September – Paisley Town Hall

Thursday 19th and Friday 20th September – Concert Hall, Perth

Saturday 21st September – Caird Hall, Dundee

Thursday 24th October – Anvil Arts, Baisingstoke

Friday 25th and Saturday 26th October – White Rock Theatre, Hastings

Sunday 27th October – Fairfield Halls, Croyden

Thursday 31st October – Warwick Arts Centre

Friday 1st November – Blackpool Opera House

Saturday 2nd November – Spa Grand Hall, Scarborough (4pm and 8pm)

Sunday 3rd November – Floral Pavilion, Brighton (4pm and 8pm)

Thursday 7th November – Plaza, Stockport

Friday 8th November – New theatre, Peterborough

Saturday 9th November – Corn Exchange, Cambridge (4pm and 8pm)

Thursday 14th and Friday 15th November – New Theatre, Oxford

Saturday 16th November – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (4pm and 8pm)

Sunday 17th November – Assembly Halls, Tunbridge Wells (4pm and 8pm)

Be sure to read our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets guides.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.