John Bishop announces 2024 UK tour – how to get tickets
The comedian is set to perform at a host of UK venues throughout next year.
After two years spent TV presenting and stage acting, comedian John Bishop has announced he’s heading back on the road.
His huge UK tour, entitled Back At It, will kick off in Bromley in March, with the stand-up star set to play at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the London Palladium.
Announcing the new tour, the comedian said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’.
"I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”
How to get John Bishop tour tickets
Fans need to sign up on Ticketmaster by 5pm on Wednesday 29th November to access the presale on Thursday 30th November.
Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 1st December at 10am.
Announcing the tour on Instagram, Bishop warned fans that it's "the smallest UK tour" he's done and that he expects tickets to "go out quite fast".
"We have managed to pull a tour together. It's called 'Back at It'," he wrote.
"I'm going to be on the road next year. It's actually probably the smallest UK tour that I've done so we're expecting the tickets to go out quite fast which means if you wanna be in with a chance of gettin' there first sign up to the mailing list on the link and then you can go onto the presale."
He continued: "If you sign on the mailing list before 5 o clock on Wednesday we're doing a pre-sale of the tickets on Thursday, November 30 and then they go onto general release for everyone to buy on Friday at 10am. That's Friday the 1st of December, 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com and all the venue websites as well."
John Bishop 2024 UK tour dates
The full list of tour dates is as follows:
- Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th March – Churchill Theatre, Bromley
- Wednesday 20th March – Dorking Halls
- Thursday 21st March – G Live, Guildford
- Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd March – Palladium, London
- Thursday 2nd May – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend
- Saturday 4th May – Waterside, Aylesbury (4pm and 8pm)
- Wednesday 8th May – Opera House, Buxton
- Thursday 9th May – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
- Saturday 11th May – Harrogate Convention Centre
- Sunday 12th May – O2 City Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- Thursday 16th May – St Georges Hall, Bradford
- Friday 17th May – Victoria Theatre, Halifax
- Saturday 18th May – Globe, Stockton (4pm and 8pm)
- Sunday 19th May – Empire theatre, Sunderland
- Thursday 4th and Friday 5th July – Regent Theatre, Stoke -on-Trent
- Saturday 6th July – Parr Hall, Warrington (4pm and 8pm)
- Thursday 11th July – Regent theatre, Ipswich
- Saturday 13th July – Milton Keynes Theatre (4pm and 8pm)
- Sunday 14th July – The Civic, Wolverhampton
- Thursday 5th and Friday 6th September – Barbican, York
- Saturday 7th September – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline (4pm and 8pm)
- Sunday 8th September – Eden Court, Inverness
- Saturday 14th September – Usher Hall, Edinburgh (4pm and 8pm)
- Wednesday 18th September – Paisley Town Hall
- Thursday 19th and Friday 20th September – Concert Hall, Perth
- Saturday 21st September – Caird Hall, Dundee
- Thursday 24th October – Anvil Arts, Baisingstoke
- Friday 25th and Saturday 26th October – White Rock Theatre, Hastings
- Sunday 27th October – Fairfield Halls, Croyden
- Thursday 31st October – Warwick Arts Centre
- Friday 1st November – Blackpool Opera House
- Saturday 2nd November – Spa Grand Hall, Scarborough (4pm and 8pm)
- Sunday 3rd November – Floral Pavilion, Brighton (4pm and 8pm)
- Thursday 7th November – Plaza, Stockport
- Friday 8th November – New theatre, Peterborough
- Saturday 9th November – Corn Exchange, Cambridge (4pm and 8pm)
- Thursday 14th and Friday 15th November – New Theatre, Oxford
- Saturday 16th November – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (4pm and 8pm)
- Sunday 17th November – Assembly Halls, Tunbridge Wells (4pm and 8pm)
