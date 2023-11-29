As well as celebrating over 20 years in the music industry, the tour will be dedicated to the group’s late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021.

In their announcement – made on the band’s 21st anniversary – Cheryl confirmed that a reunion had been in the works for a while: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed,” she said.

“It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later.”

The four band members have confirmed there will be no new music coming ahead of the tour, which will instead be a run through of “Girls Aloud's rich back catalogue."

Audience members can, therefore, expect a rehashing of all the group’s classic, like I’ll Stand By You, Call the Shots and Biology – in other words everything you used to listen to on the Pop Party Princess album!

Girls Aloud remain the biggest-selling girl group of the 21st century. They formed in 2002 on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals and soon became national sweethearts with their streak of pop hits. In 2005, one BBC Music article said the group had “resuscitated pop’s corpse”. Well, now they’re breathing new life into it once again, so get ready to jump!

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming tour, and promise to help you get tickets.

What members of Girls Aloud will be going on tour?

Following the death of bandmate Sarah Harding, the other four members of Girls Aloud will reunite to pay tribute on this tour. They are: Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle.

Girls Aloud will be going round and round the UK and Ireland next summer, starting in Dublin on the 18th of May and finishing up in Liverpool on the 29th of June.

How much do Girls Aloud tickets cost?

Girls Aloud tickets will start at £58.81 for seats and go up to £101.75. Meanwhile standing tickets will cost £73, or £208.75 for the VIP zone.

How to get tickets to the Girls Aloud UK Arena tour 2024

Pre-sale tickets for Girls Aloud are on sale now, having gone live at 9am on Wednesday 29th November. This pre-sale is for Three + members, but a second venue pre-sale will also begin tomorrow (Thursday 30th November).

General sale tickets will go live at 9am on Friday 1st December. Most dates will go on sale at Ticketmaster, but for the London, Nottingham and Birmingham dates you'll need to head over to the Girls Aloud website.

If you want to get yourself to the front of that line, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Girls Aloud tickets at Ticketmaster

