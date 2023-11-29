How to get Girls Aloud tickets as pre-sale goes live for 2024 reunion tour
What’s that? It’s the sound of the underground… Girls Aloud are back so here’s how you can get tickets to their reunion tour next summer.
Something kinda ooooh is happening next summer, so all you love machines better get your wallets ready…
Girls Aloud have announced a massive UK reunion tour for 2024. The legendary girl band will be making their return with 15 shows across the UK and Ireland next summer.
As well as celebrating over 20 years in the music industry, the tour will be dedicated to the group’s late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021.
In their announcement – made on the band’s 21st anniversary – Cheryl confirmed that a reunion had been in the works for a while: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed,” she said.
“It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later.”
The four band members have confirmed there will be no new music coming ahead of the tour, which will instead be a run through of “Girls Aloud's rich back catalogue."
Audience members can, therefore, expect a rehashing of all the group’s classic, like I’ll Stand By You, Call the Shots and Biology – in other words everything you used to listen to on the Pop Party Princess album!
Girls Aloud remain the biggest-selling girl group of the 21st century. They formed in 2002 on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals and soon became national sweethearts with their streak of pop hits. In 2005, one BBC Music article said the group had “resuscitated pop’s corpse”. Well, now they’re breathing new life into it once again, so get ready to jump!
Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming tour, and promise to help you get tickets.
What members of Girls Aloud will be going on tour?
Following the death of bandmate Sarah Harding, the other four members of Girls Aloud will reunite to pay tribute on this tour. They are: Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle.
What are the UK dates and venues for Girls Aloud 2024 tour?
Girls Aloud will be going round and round the UK and Ireland next summer, starting in Dublin on the 18th of May and finishing up in Liverpool on the 29th of June.
- 18th May 2024 – Dublin, 3 Arena
- 20th May 2024 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- 23rd May 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 24th May 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 27th May 2024 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 31st May 2024 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 1st Jun 2024 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 4th Jun 2024 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 8th Jun 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Arena
- 12th Jun 2024 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 15th Jun 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 18th Jun 2024 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 22nd Jun 2024 – London, The O2
- 23rd Jun 2024 – London, The O2
- 29th Jun 2024 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
How much do Girls Aloud tickets cost?
Girls Aloud tickets will start at £58.81 for seats and go up to £101.75. Meanwhile standing tickets will cost £73, or £208.75 for the VIP zone.
How to get tickets to the Girls Aloud UK Arena tour 2024
Pre-sale tickets for Girls Aloud are on sale now, having gone live at 9am on Wednesday 29th November. This pre-sale is for Three + members, but a second venue pre-sale will also begin tomorrow (Thursday 30th November).
General sale tickets will go live at 9am on Friday 1st December. Most dates will go on sale at Ticketmaster, but for the London, Nottingham and Birmingham dates you'll need to head over to the Girls Aloud website.
If you want to get yourself to the front of that line, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
