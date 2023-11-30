The 44-year-old is the winner of three Grammy Awards, as well as an incredible 21 nominations, one Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. Pink also has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — unsurprising, considering she's spent over 400 weeks in total on the UK Albums Chart.

With all of these achievements, we still best know Pink as the singer who wrote our ultimate 'sad song for staring out the car window': Just Like a Pill. We're sure you're just as thrilled as us to hear that Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to the UK, and she'll be joined by support acts The Script, Gayle and KidCutUp.

While fans had to register for Pink pre-sale tickets, general on sale is open to everyone. So, to hear some of Pink's biggest hits and new music releases, and to see her iconic flying stunts, here's how to secure concert tickets today.

Buy Pink tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Pink playing on her 2024 tour?

Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to this side of the pond, and we have the full list of UK dates and venues below.

How much are Pink UK and Ireland tour tickets?

Tickets for Pink's UK tour start from £50 for seated tickets, and £95 for standing tickets, not including the booking fee or service charge.

How to get Pink pre-sale tickets at Ticketmaster

In recent months, we've seen Ticketmaster introduce registration for tickets to combat those pesky queues and to give artist's fans a good chance of securing tickets over bots. For example, we've seen Olivia Rodrigo tickets and Taylor Swift tickets be sold through a registration process.

The Pink registered ticket pre-sale started on Tuesday 28th November at 10am, and only fans with approved links were able to join; registered invitations were sent to fans on Monday 27th November, which included a ticketing link and access code.

However, there will be a general sale today (Thursday 30th November) at 10am.

How to get Pink tickets for her 2024 UK and Ireland tour

General on sale for Pink concert tickets goes live at 10am this morning (Thursday 30th November).

Anyone is able to access tickets — you needn't have registered — but you might need a little helping hand in getting through the Ticketmaster queue. Luckily, the Going Out team have put together a guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

For even more ticketing tips, here's how to get cheap concert tickets.