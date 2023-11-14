Taylor Swift adds more Wembley Stadium shows to Eras Tour 2024
The pop superstar will now be playing eight London shows – more than in any other city.
Taylor Swift has added two more dates at London's Wembley Stadium as she prepares to bring her ongoing Eras Tour to the UK in 2024.
The pop superstar will now play shows on 19th and 20th August, taking the total number of London dates to eight – more than any other city on the record-breaking run.
She was already due to appear on the Wembley stage for two stints between 21st and 23rd June and 15th and 17th August, with Paramore serving as the supporting act for all these shows.
Those previous tour dates sold out very quickly, and a statement about the new dates from Wembley Stadium explained: "A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today."
Swift is also bringing the tour to a number of other UK cities including Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, while Irish Swifties will have the opportunity to see her at one of three shows at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.
The tour – which sees the Blank Space singer revisit various 'eras' from her career – began in March 2023, and has so far seen her perform in various US cities before taking the show to Mexico and South America.
In addition to a host of European dates, 2024 will also see her play shows in Japan, Australia and Singapore before returning to the US and then ending the run in Canada.
The tour has already broken records, becoming the highest-grossing ever by a woman and second highest-grossing overall, while a filmed version of the show also proved a major hit in cinemas.
