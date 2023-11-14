She was already due to appear on the Wembley stage for two stints between 21st and 23rd June and 15th and 17th August, with Paramore serving as the supporting act for all these shows.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Those previous tour dates sold out very quickly, and a statement about the new dates from Wembley Stadium explained: "A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today."

Swift is also bringing the tour to a number of other UK cities including Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, while Irish Swifties will have the opportunity to see her at one of three shows at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The tour – which sees the Blank Space singer revisit various 'eras' from her career – began in March 2023, and has so far seen her perform in various US cities before taking the show to Mexico and South America.

Read more:

In addition to a host of European dates, 2024 will also see her play shows in Japan, Australia and Singapore before returning to the US and then ending the run in Canada.

The tour has already broken records, becoming the highest-grossing ever by a woman and second highest-grossing overall, while a filmed version of the show also proved a major hit in cinemas.

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.