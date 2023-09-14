The 2024 global tour will kick-off its 57-run on Friday 23rd February 2023 in California, before heading to North America, Canada, and Europe, with stops in Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Paris, before circling back to Los Angeles to conclude the tour.

With the already smash-hits Vampire, Bad Idea Right?, and Get Him Back! sure to feature on the Guts setlist, we’re also excited to hear older Sour hits such as Driver’s License, Brutal, Good 4 U, and Deja Vu. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we need to tell you how exactly to register for Rodrigo tickets to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure Guts tour tickets.

Register for Olivia Rodrigo tickets at Ticketmaster

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images

It’s the news Rodrigo fans have been waiting for ever since the American pop rock singer’s Guts album came out six days ago: the chance to scream the lyrics ‘I wanna meet his mom, just to tell her her son sucks’ in a UK arena.

The pop-star in the making will play six shows in four UK cities and in Dublin next year, and here is the complete list of dates and venues:

What is Olivia Rodrigo ticket registration?

Not registering tonight, it’s a bad idea, right? The RadioTimes.com Going Out team were first introduced to ticket registration for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour; following a turbulent ticket release for the Eras Tour American dates, ticket registration was introduced for the UK and European dates to help fans get their hands on tickets, instead of sneaky re-sellers or even bots.

In a similar vein, Rodrigo fans have been asked to register for the chance to purchase tickets for the Guts world tour. Although registering doesn’t guarantee tickets — with all the angsty teenage girls worldwide, we’re sure demand will be very high — it certainly gives you a helping hand. Following registration, a number of randomly selected fans will get access to the sale, and others will be put on a waitlist.

Registration is open right now (Wednesday 14th September) until 10pm on Sunday 17th September. UK fans can either register for the American Express Early Access or the Artist Registration Sale.

How do I get Olivia Rodrigo pre-sale tickets?

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Avoid Ticketmaster bleedin' you dry like a goddamn vampire, and register for fan pre-sale tickets today. For the chance to buy Rodrigo Guts world tour tickets, you must register via Ticketmaster for either the American Express Early Access or the Artist Registration Sale. Here’s how to do it.

Simply fill out the registration form for your preferred show on the Ticketmaster site; you can only register once in each country, but you’re able to select multiple shows and you should receive an email confirmation for each registration you complete.

After registering, you’ll receive an email next Tuesday 19th September, and one of two things will happen (we’re praying to the pop music Gods that it’s the former): number one, you’ll receive a unique access code via your email to access the sale, or number two, you’ll be put on the waitlist and you’ll be notified via email to join the sale if tickets become available.

To be extra sure you’re receiving information about Rodrigo tickets, add the email address noreply@mailings.ticketmaster.co.uk to your contacts and safe sender lists.

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Artist Registration pre-sale tickets

Fans who are lucky enough to receive the code to access the pre-sale will be able to buy tickets from Thursday 21st September at 3pm until Friday 22nd September at 2pm.

How to get Olivia Rodrigo American Express Early Access tickets

This pre-sale is exclusive to American Express card members. To register for this, you’ll have to register with the email address connected to your Ticketmaster account, and if you don’t have a Ticketmaster account yet, you should be sure to create one before registration closes at 10pm on Sunday 17th September.

If you’re selected to access the American Express Registered Fan pre-sale, you’ll be able to try for tickets from 3pm on Wednesday 20th September until 2pm on Thursday 21st September.

How much are the Olivia Rodrigo Guts UK tour tickets?

Rodrigo will be joined by The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf on various dates of her Guts world tour. Although the exact ticket prices haven’t been announced yet, Rodrigo is offering Silver Star tickets: a limited number of affordable tickets to help fans be able to see her in concert. These tickets will be limited to two tickets per purchase, and they cost $20 (around £16).

