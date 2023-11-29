He followed this with a long list of hits, including What's New Pussycat, Delilah and She's a Lady, as well as huge headline shows at showrooms all across the Las Vegas Strip. Still going strong in 2023, his career has spanned over six decades and he remains a popular public figure, serving as a judge on The Voice UK.

Now 83 years old, the Welsh singer is showing no signs of slowing down, having just announced a summer 2024 tour to follow his December 2023 tour.

This time, Sir Tom will be performing on the Green Green Grass of a string of outdoor venues across the UK, hitting up locations such as Southampton, Scarborough and Derby. Here are our top tips on how you can snag tickets, as well as everything you need to know about dates and venues.

Buy Tom Jones tickets at Ticketmaster

There are plenty of other exciting things going on next year- check out our guides on how to get Busted tickets and John Bishop tickets for some inspiration.

This latest tour will see Sir Tom visit nine outdoor venues all across the UK in summer 2024. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:

Buy Tom Jones tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Tom Jones UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will officially go on sale at 9am on Friday 1st December on the Ticketmaster website.

Buy Tom Jones tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Tom Jones pre-sale tickets go on sale?

There are a number of different pre-sales taking place for Tom Jones's latest tour, not all of which are applicable to every show. Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and times and the shows they're applicable to:

More like this

The Piece Hall Members pre-sale (9am on Tuesday 28th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Halifax

Priority from O2 pre-sale (9am on Wednesday 29th November until 8am on Friday 1st December)— Plymouth, Southampton, Thetford Forest, Stirling, Bedford, Chepstow, Derby

Barclaycard pre-sale (9am on Wednesday 29th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Scarborough, Halifax

Live Nation pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Scarborough, Thetford Forest, Stirling, Bedford, Halifax, Derby

Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (9am on 30th Thursday November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Scarborough, Thetford Forest, Bedford, Halifax, Derby

Ticketmaster pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Thetford Forest, Stirling, Bedford, Halifax, Derby

Summer Sessions pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Stirling, Bedford, Chepstow, Derby

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Stirling

Buy Tom Jones tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Make sure you know your Ticketmaster login details and get online bright and early before pre-sale or general sale tickets go live. We usually recommend logging on at least ten minutes before the tickets are set to go on sale.

For more top tips and tricks for securing your tickets, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Tom Jones tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Why not treat yourself to some West End tickets as well? We've rounded up the best West End shows, plays and musicals, as well as some advice on how to get cheap London West End theatre tickets.