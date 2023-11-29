How to get Tom Jones tickets for his new summer 2024 tour dates
My, my, my, Tom Jones is going on tour again! Here's how you can get tickets to see him in summer 2024.
National treasure and owner of one of the UK's most famous voices, Tom Jones is heading on tour once again and we've got all the details on how to hear That Wonderful Sound live.
Beginning his career in the 1960s, there are now few people who haven't heard of Tom Jones. His second single It's Not Unusual climbed all the way to Number 1 on the UK singles chart within a month, achieving the type of instant success almost unheard of before the era of social media.
He followed this with a long list of hits, including What's New Pussycat, Delilah and She's a Lady, as well as huge headline shows at showrooms all across the Las Vegas Strip. Still going strong in 2023, his career has spanned over six decades and he remains a popular public figure, serving as a judge on The Voice UK.
Now 83 years old, the Welsh singer is showing no signs of slowing down, having just announced a summer 2024 tour to follow his December 2023 tour.
This time, Sir Tom will be performing on the Green Green Grass of a string of outdoor venues across the UK, hitting up locations such as Southampton, Scarborough and Derby. Here are our top tips on how you can snag tickets, as well as everything you need to know about dates and venues.
What are the UK dates and venues for Tom Jones's new tour?
This latest tour will see Sir Tom visit nine outdoor venues all across the UK in summer 2024. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:
- 13th June 2024 — Plymouth, Plymouth Hoe
- 15th June 2024 — Southampton, Southampton Summer Sessions
- 26th June 2024 — Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre
- 28th June 2024 — Thetford, High Lodge, Thetford Forest
- 30th June 2024 — Stirling, City Park
- 4th July 2024 — Bedford, Bedford Park
- 6th July 2024 — Chepstow, Chepstow Summer Sessions, Chepstow Racecourse
- 12th July 2024 — Halifax, The Piece Hall
- 13th July 2024 — Derby, Derby Summer Sessions
When do Tom Jones UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will officially go on sale at 9am on Friday 1st December on the Ticketmaster website.
When do Tom Jones pre-sale tickets go on sale?
There are a number of different pre-sales taking place for Tom Jones's latest tour, not all of which are applicable to every show. Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and times and the shows they're applicable to:
- The Piece Hall Members pre-sale (9am on Tuesday 28th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Halifax
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (9am on Wednesday 29th November until 8am on Friday 1st December)— Plymouth, Southampton, Thetford Forest, Stirling, Bedford, Chepstow, Derby
- Barclaycard pre-sale (9am on Wednesday 29th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Scarborough, Halifax
- Live Nation pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Scarborough, Thetford Forest, Stirling, Bedford, Halifax, Derby
- Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (9am on 30th Thursday November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Scarborough, Thetford Forest, Bedford, Halifax, Derby
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Thetford Forest, Stirling, Bedford, Halifax, Derby
- Summer Sessions pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Plymouth, Southampton, Stirling, Bedford, Chepstow, Derby
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (9am on Thursday 30th November until 8am on Friday 1st December) — Stirling
How to get Tom Jones new UK tour tickets for 2024 summer dates
Make sure you know your Ticketmaster login details and get online bright and early before pre-sale or general sale tickets go live. We usually recommend logging on at least ten minutes before the tickets are set to go on sale.
For more top tips and tricks for securing your tickets, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
