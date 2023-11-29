Back in the early noughties, nobody was doing it like Lavigne; the Canadian singer’s tank top and tie combo, cargo trousers, and studded bracelets paired with signature charcoal eye makeup was something school-age us could only dream of replicating.

The Going Out team has essentially grown up with Lavigne, so it’s hard to believe there was a time where the world’s ears weren’t blessed with ballads like When You're Gone and I’m With You. Lavigne’s big break came at the age of 14 when she won a radio competition to duet with That Don't Impress Me Much singer Shania Twain. The duo sung What Made You Say That, and it proved to be such a success that Lavigne left school to pursue music full time.

The rest — as they say — is history! The Girlfriend singer went on to achieve three UK number ones with her first three albums; her debut album Let Go featured the smash-hit singles Sk8r Boi and Complicated, and it earned her five Grammy Award nominations and multi-Platinum status in the UK, making her the youngest solo artist to score a number one album this side of the pond, at aged 17.

Her sophomore album, Under My Skin, debuted at number one in countries around the world, and her third album, The Best Damn Thing, also reached number one in seven countries, and its single Girlfriend reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

To date, the singer-songwriter has sold 40 million albums worldwide and has eight Grammy Award nominations under her belt. So, if you’re keen to see the Pop Punk princess live, here’s how to secure tickets to see her today.

Will Avril Lavigne tour the UK?

The 39-year-old will visit Cardiff and Manchester in July 2024, and she will be supported by Canadian rock band Simple Plan in Cardiff. Nick Saunders from Depot Live in Cardiff said: "This is yet another brilliant show to add to our line-up for next summer. Avril Lavigne has wowed fans internationally for more than 20 years so we look forward to welcoming her and Simple Plan to Cardiff Castle for a great night".

2nd July 2024 — Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

3rd July 2024 — Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

How to get Avril Lavigne 2024 UK tour tickets

Getting Lavigne tickets doesn’t have to be Complicated! We’ve broken down the various ticketing pre-sales and timings for you below.

The O2 Priority pre-sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 29th November).

Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor and Ticketmaster pre-sales are taking place one day later on Thursday 30th November, also at 9am.

General on sale is Friday 1st December at 9am.

