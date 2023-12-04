Fans of the stage and screen will be delighted to hear that there are a number of well-known faces appearing in this production. Andy Serkis, known primarily for his portrayal of Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, will be starring alongside Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games, True Detective) and Derry Girl Louisa Harland.

But it's not just famous faces that the audience has to look forward to. Ulster American is a biting satire following an Oscar-winning American actor, an English director and a Northern Irish playwright, raising questions about cultural identity, power and being a woman in the entertainment industry. Trust us, this isn't one to be missed.

If this sounds like something right up your street, we've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag a ticket. Here's everything you need to know.

Fancy seeing some more big names take to the stage? Check out how to get tickets to see Ian McKellen in Players Kings and how to get tickets to see An Enemy of the People starring Matt Smith.

The play will see an exclusive run of just eight weeks, taking place from Monday 4th December 2023 until Saturday 27th January 2024.

Performances will take place at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, easily accessible from Hammersmith tube station or numerous bus routes.

How much are Ulster American tickets?

Due to its limited run time and extremely high-profile cast, tickets for Ulster American are significantly pricier than average. Currently, the cheapest tickets are £110, with prices reaching up to £200.

How to get Ulster American tickets to see Woody Harrelson on stage

Tickets are now available to purchase at TodayTix. The site are also running a daily lottery, which offers the chance to snag a ticket for £30 at each performance.

