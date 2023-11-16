If you’re a theatre fan, you’ll probably recall that McKellen has previously turned down opportunities to play Falstaff, but for Icke, The Lord of the Rings actor simply couldn’t say no: "I decided to become a professional actor at Cambridge in 1959, when I was in John Barton’s undergraduate production of Henry IV.

"Derek Jacobi played Prince Hal and I was the ancient Justice Shallow. Ever since, the plays have been among my favourite of Shakespeare's, although through the years I’ve resisted offers to play John Falstaff. Robert Icke’s ingenious adaptation was irresistible."

This isn’t the first time McKellen has played a Shakespearean role; his credits include parts in Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.

Also speaking about Player Kings, Icke said: "It’s a genuine honour to work with one of our greatest Shakespearean actors, Ian McKellen, especially as he tackles one of the most iconic Shakespearean roles — and one he's previously never turned his hand to.

"It’s an exciting challenge to bring together two of Shakespeare’s plays into one production, and I’m so excited to share Player Kings with audiences in the West End and across the country."

That’s right, Player Kings won’t just be performing in the West End, but in London’s New Wimbledon Theatre and Manchester’s Opera House. Let’s find out how you can secure tickets today.

Often, when a new theatre production of this calibre opens, it’s exclusively shown in the West End.

However, Player Kings will preview at London’s New Wimbledon Theatre from Friday 1st March until Saturday 9th March 2024 and at Manchester’s Opera House from Thursday 14th March until Saturday 23rd March 2024.

After these performances, Icke’s Player Kings will have a 12-week run at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End from April until June 2024.

How much do Player Kings tickets cost?

Although the specific ticket prices for Manchester and London are yet to be announced, there will be 8,000 tickets at £30 or under exclusively for theatre goers aged under 30.

These tickets will be available across all three venues at all levels of the auditorium, and there will be at least 60 tickets available for every performance.

How to get Player Kings tickets to see Ian McKellen on stage

Tickets for the New Wimbledon Theatre and Manchester Opera House performances go on sale today at 10am this morning (Thursday 16th November).

Tickets for the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre performances are on sale next Tuesday (21st November), also at 10am.

