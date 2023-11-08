Burlesque the musical is coming to Manchester – and tickets go on sale today
Underneath the city lights, there is a world few know about – but luckily for you, we've rounded up everything you need to know about securing tickets to the theatrical makeover of the 2010 movie musical.
Show a little more, show a little less, add a little smoke, welcome to Burlesque. These immortal words, first sung by Cher in the original 2010 film Burlesque can now be experienced live, as the Burlesque musical is making its way to the UK.
If you're unfamiliar with the film, the story follows Ali, a small-town girl who moves to Los Angeles to become a performer. She stumbles across a burlesque lounge owned by the formidable Tess, and is determined to become a performer there. Here begins a tale of show business, complicated relationships, heartbreak
The original film starred Christina Aguilera, Cher, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell and more all-star names, performing a mix of original songs and soul classics such as Tough Lover and Something's Got a Hold on Me by Etta James.
After the smash hit of the 2010 movie, the cast and crew decided to say You Haven't Seen the Last of Me, reuniting to produce a stage adaptation, complete with extra material and additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley. Christina Aguilera is taking to the role of executive producer for the musical production, after co-writing some of the original songs with Sia and Diane Warren.
We've gathered all the need-to-know info about the upcoming show, including dates, venues and how to watch the unmissable original movie on streaming services. Welcome to Burlesque.
Buy tickets to Burlesque at ATG Tickets
When and where is the Burlesque musical showing?
Burlesque the musical will be coming to Manchester Opera House in 2024.
Shows will run from Thursday 13th June until Saturday 29th June 2024, with matinees available for booking on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When do Burlesque tickets go on sale?
Theatre goers can snap up tickets to the new show at 12pm on Wednesday 8th November on the ATG tickets website.
How to get tickets to the Burlesque musical
Simply log on to the ATG tickets website bright and early on Wednesday 8th November. We recommend visiting the site at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the show of your choice.
How to watch Burlesque online
Burlesque is currently being streamed on Amazon Prime Video. To watch it, you’ll either need an Amazon Prime subscription (costing £8.99 a month), an Amazon Prime Video subscription (for just £5.99 a month) or you can rent the movie for a 48-hour period from £3.49.
You can also sign up for a 30 day free Amazon Prime trial to check out the service before committing.
Here at RadioTimes.com, we're theatre obsessed! We've put together a roundup of the best West End shows, plays and musicals, as well as a guide to how to get cheap theatre tickets.