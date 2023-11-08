The original film starred Christina Aguilera, Cher, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell and more all-star names, performing a mix of original songs and soul classics such as Tough Lover and Something's Got a Hold on Me by Etta James.

After the smash hit of the 2010 movie, the cast and crew decided to say You Haven't Seen the Last of Me, reuniting to produce a stage adaptation, complete with extra material and additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley. Christina Aguilera is taking to the role of executive producer for the musical production, after co-writing some of the original songs with Sia and Diane Warren.

More like this

We've gathered all the need-to-know info about the upcoming show, including dates, venues and how to watch the unmissable original movie on streaming services. Welcome to Burlesque.

Buy tickets to Burlesque at ATG Tickets

Burlesque isn't the only new musical coming to the stage soon. Check out our guides to how to get tickets for Mean Girls the musical and how to get tickets to The Devil Wears Prada musical for more theatrical entertainment in 2024.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When and where is the Burlesque musical showing?

Burlesque the musical will be coming to Manchester Opera House in 2024.

Shows will run from Thursday 13th June until Saturday 29th June 2024, with matinees available for booking on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Buy tickets to Burlesque at ATG Tickets

When do Burlesque tickets go on sale?

Theatre goers can snap up tickets to the new show at 12pm on Wednesday 8th November on the ATG tickets website.

Buy tickets to Burlesque at ATG Tickets

How to get tickets to the Burlesque musical

Simply log on to the ATG tickets website bright and early on Wednesday 8th November. We recommend visiting the site at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the show of your choice.

Buy tickets to Burlesque at ATG Tickets

How to watch Burlesque online

Burlesque is currently being streamed on Amazon Prime Video. To watch it, you’ll either need an Amazon Prime subscription (costing £8.99 a month), an Amazon Prime Video subscription (for just £5.99 a month) or you can rent the movie for a 48-hour period from £3.49.

You can also sign up for a 30 day free Amazon Prime trial to check out the service before committing.

Rent Burlesque from £3.49 at Amazon

Sign up for Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

Advertisement

Here at RadioTimes.com, we're theatre obsessed! We've put together a roundup of the best West End shows, plays and musicals, as well as a guide to how to get cheap theatre tickets.