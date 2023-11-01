Long Day's Journey Into Night is often regarded as the greatest American play of the 20th century, with Eugene O'Neill's writing earning him a coveted Pulitzer Prize.

It's not just Brian Cox that will be delighting audiences in this production. The play also stars fellow Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), as well as Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World, Black Mirror) and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls).

This immensely talented cast, as well as the recent success of director Jeremy Herrin's production of Best of Enemies, means that this is one of the most hotly anticipated plays of 2024. With prices still very affordable, we've put together the ultimate guide to snagging your ticket.

When and where is Brian Cox performing on the West End?

This latest production of Long Day's Journey Into Night will be taking place from 19th March 2024 until 8th June 2024, giving you plenty of opportunities to see Brian Cox and his fellow elite actors take to the stage.

The play will be staged in Wyndham's Theatre, situated right in the heart of London's West End in Soho. The nearest tube station is Leicester Square, with Piccadilly Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Charing Cross and Embankment also within a walkable distance.

How much are tickets for Long Day's Journey Into Night?

Ticket prices begin at £25 and can go up to £144.90 depending on the seats you choose. If you're looking to secure the cheaper tickets, we recommend booking sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

How to get tickets to see Brian Cox in Long Day's Journey Into Night

Tickets for Jeremy Herrin's production are available to buy now on the Ticketmaster website. Act soon to make sure you get the tickets you want.

For more availability, tickets are also being sold at London Theatre Direct and Love Theatre.

