Ostermeier’s interactive version of the play is transferring to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre next February, for a new English production. The show was first staged in 2012 at the Schaubühne in Berlin, before transferring to the Barbican for a German-language run in 2014.

Smith will be taking on the role of Dr Stockmann, a medical officer charged with inspecting the public baths of his local town, but when he finds the water to be contaminated, he is declared an enemy of the people.

On the subject of the upcoming performance the actor said: “Thomas Ostermeier pushes the form and boundaries of theatre; I have been a fan for quite some time. Seeing his Richard III with Lars Erdinger was electric. When I heard he was interested in coming to the British stage for the first time, with Ibsen’s classic An Enemy of the People I was delighted to say the least.”

He added: “It is an honour to be able to work with him on this great play and become part of this unique project. We’re beginning an exciting casting process, and I very much look forward to returning to the Duke of York’s Theatre early next year.”

Looking to get tickets and see the doctor in action? Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is Matt Smith performing on the West End?

An Enemy of the People will open on 6th February 2024 and last until 6th April, with shows running throughout the week.

The play will be held at the Duke of York’s Theatre, right in the heart of the West End. To get there, all you have to do is head to Leicester Square, on the Northern and Piccadilly lines, or walk over from Charing Cross, which is on the Northern and Bakerloo Line as well as Southeastern Rail.

How to get tickets to see Matt Smith in An Enemy of the People

Tickets will go on sale from 21st September, but we don’t yet know where they’ll be sold. But for now, you can always sign up for alerts at ATG Tickets, where you’ll also find the other shows going on at the Duke of York’s Theatre in the coming months.

