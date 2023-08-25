With more artefacts than Robin can say ‘Holy!’ at, the Batman Unmasked exhibition has gadgets, costumes, set props, and vehicles from Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman through to Robert Pattinson’s 2022 Batman, including Batcycles from The Dark Knight and props which were used by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, and more. These will be showcased in a setting designed to mirror Bruce Wayne’s Batcave.

As well as the Batcave setting, experience-goers will explore The Joker Zone, too. Ahead of Joker: Folie à Deux returning to the big screen in 2024, fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with the cackling criminal at Batman Unmasked; Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix’s costumes from The Dark Knight and Joker, respectively, will be on display, alongside iconic props belonging to the Glasgow Smiling villain.

More like this

This immersive exhibition is the first of its kind, and aren’t we lucky that it popped up in the UK’s very own London town? Here’s everything you need to know about securing tickets to Batman Unmasked.

Calling all movie and television lovers! Check out these top UK experiences, top London walking tours and best film and TV studio tours.

Buy Batman Unmasked tickets at See Tickets

What is Batman Day?

Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman. Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

Eagle-eyed Batman fans might be wondering, will Batman Unmasked coincide with Batman Day? It does, indeed. Batman Day is an annual event organised by DC Entertainment to celebrate the one and only Batman. Batman Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of September, and the annual event has been going since 2014. This year, Batman Day falls on Saturday 16th September.

Buy Batman Unmasked tickets at See Tickets

For more immersive experiences, take a look at the best immersive experiences, best London escape rooms, and best VR experiences. Plus, be sure to check out our BBC Earth Experience review and our What is Frameless? guide.

How long is the Batman Unmasked immersive experience on for?

Why so serious? Don’t you know a Batman Unmasked event is coming to London? Albeit, for a very limited time only. This immersive pop-up will be open from Friday 15th September until Sunday 17th September. On Sunday 17th September, there will be a special family day which includes face painting and Batman-themed activities.

Buy Batman Unmasked tickets at See Tickets

Where is the Batman Unmasked London pop-up?

The Batman Unmasked experience will be held at 180 Piccadilly in central London. The immersive experience location can be easily accessed by Green Park and Piccadilly Circus stations.

Buy Batman Unmasked tickets at See Tickets

Stay up to date with the latest ticketing news and hottest new events with our free Going Out newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do tickets go on sale for Batman Unmasked 2023?

Tickets for Batman Unmasked are on sale right now, having been released this morning (Friday 25th September). With the exhibition being showcased for just three days, we’re sure tickets for Batman Unmasked will sell-out quicker than a Batmobile, so be sure to snap them up as soon as you’re able.

Buy Batman Unmasked tickets at See Tickets

Advertisement

Fans of the movies should take a look at our how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to see Barbie and Oppenheimer for less guides.