The story follows Kōsei Arima, a piano prodigy who loses his ability to play after the death of his mother. In the aftermath, he meets and befriends violinist Kaori Miyazono, who slowly reintroduces music to his life, encouraging him to play again.

While musical adaptations of popular manga series are a relatively new concept, they've already proven to be a popular one. Death Note the Musical in Concert had 10 sold-out runs on the West End, while Your Lie in April's original theatre run earned a slew of five-star reviews.

Fans of the series can rest assured that the Your Lie in April musical is in safe hands with composer Frank Wildhorn. The American composer is known for musicals including Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde and, most recently, Death Note.

More like this

Fans will have just 12 weeks to catch this production, which will officially begin on 28th June and end in September. Luckily for you, we've put together the ultimate guide to the Your Lie in April musical.

Buy tickets for Your Lie in April from £15 at TodayTix

Buy tickets for Your Lie in April from £15 at ATG Tickets

For more on the latest anime and manga news, check out our My Hero Academia season 7 release schedule and when is One Piece episode 1,108 released?

Where in the UK is the Your Lie in April musical performing?

The production will take place in London's Harold Pinter theatre, which has previously been home to productions like A Little Life and The Hills of California.

This theatre is right by major London attractions including Leicester Square and the National Gallery, and is within walking distance of Piccadilly Circus, which you can get to via the Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines.

You can also walk to the theatre from Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern lines), Embankment (Bakerloo, Northern, Circle and District lines), and, if you’re coming from outside of London, Charing Cross (Southeastern Rail, as well as the Northern and Bakerloo lines).

For more unmissable shows, check out our roundup of what's on at the Harold Pinter theatre.

Anime and manga fans can catch this one-of-a-kind show in a strictly limited 12 week run, from 28th June until 21st September.

Buy tickets for Your Lie in April from £15 at TodayTix

Buy tickets for Your Lie in April from £15 at ATG Tickets

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do tickets to Your Lie in April musical cost?

Tickets start from just £15 and will vary in price depending on where you sit and which performance you attend.

How to get Your Lie in April musical tickets

Simply head to TodayTix or ATG Tickets and select a date that suits you. You'll then be able to get your e-tickets delivered directly to your inbox – it couldn't be easier!

Buy tickets for Your Lie in April from £15 at TodayTix

Buy tickets for Your Lie in April from £15 at ATG Tickets

Where to watch Your Lie in April in the UK

Whether you're a die hard fan wanting to relive Your Lie in April's best moments or you're a complete newbie, you can catch the animated series on a number of streaming platforms.

The series is available on Apple TV+, as well as Crunchyroll, a Sony subscription service specialising in all things anime – check out our explainer of what is Crunchyroll to answer any further questions.

Sign up to Crunchyroll today for a 7-day free trial

Sign up for Apple TV+ for £8.99 at Apple

Advertisement

For more musical recommendations, take a look at our guide to the best West End shows and the best Shakespeare plays to see in London in 2024.