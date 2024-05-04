Season 7 picks up Izuku Midoriya's story as he continues his superhero journey at UA High, and looks set to include far more epic battles in addition to introducing American hero Star and Stripe.

The new run will follow various arcs from the manga, and is expected to consists of 25 episodes, so plenty to keep us entertained for the next few months at least.

Read on to find out when you can catch the new episodes, wherever you are.

When is My Hero Academia episode 2 out?

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday 11th May at 10:30am.

New episodes will be released weekly on Saturdays until the end of the season – but we'll keep this page updated with news of any delays on a week to week basis.

What time do new episodes of My Hero Academia come out?

My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

New episodes of My Hero Academia season 7 will be released at 10:30am BST in the UK, which equates to the following times around the world:

2:30am Pacific Time

3:30am Mountain Standard Time

4:30am Central Daylight Time

5:30am Eastern Time

What is the My Hero Academia season 7 release schedule?

As things stand, this is the expected release schedule for My Hero Academia season 7 – but bear in mind there could be some delays, and so this list is subject to change.

We'll keep the page updated when we hear news of any changes, though, so do keep checking back for the latest.

It is expected that the season will once again consist of 25 episodes – as has been the case for every run bar the very first – but it could be split into two parts of 12 and 13.

For now, you can find the expected release schedule for the first 12 episodes below:

Episode 1 - In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West! – Saturday 4th May (out now)

Episode 2 - Saturday 11th May (out at 10:30pm in the UK)

Episode 3 - Saturday 18th May

Episode 4 - Saturday 25th May

Episode 5 - Saturday 1st June

Episode 6 - Saturday 8th June

Episode 7 - Saturday 15th June

Episode 8 - Saturday 22nd June

Episode 9 - Saturday 29th June

Episode 10 - Saturday 6th July

Episode 11 - Saturday 13th July

Episode 12 - Saturday 20th July

You can watch My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll.

