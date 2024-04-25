How to get Ben Fogle tickets as presenter takes new Wild show on tour
Ben Fogle is getting back on the road next spring.
TV presenter, author and all-round adventurer Ben Fogle is back and taking his new show, Wild, on tour of the UK next year.
Coming to a theatre near you, Fogle will be bringing to life the tales of his extraordinary escapades in both the human and natural world. From the mountains of Nepal to the extreme environments of Chernobyl, the 50-year-old will leave no stone unturned as he recounts his journeys and the self-discoveries he made along the way.
Described as “hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining,” Wild is a show that combines incredible stories with real messages of hope and empowerment.
Following the tour’s announcement, Fogle said: “Adventures, expeditions, and journeys have helped shape and mould me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically, and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.”
By the end, Fogle will help you find your own “Ocean of Possibility,” so if you want to walk away feeling like you could traverse the globe yourself, here’s everything you need to know about dates.
Buy Ben Fogle tour tickets at Ticketmaster
When and where can I see Ben Fogle’s new show?
- 3rd Mar 2025 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 4th Mar 2025 – Perth, Concert Hall
- 5th Mar 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne Theatre
- 6th Mar 2025 – Yarm, Princess Alexandra Auditorium
- 7th Mar 2025 – Huddersfield, Huddersfield Town Hall
- 10th Mar 2025 – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 12th Mar 2025 – Dudley, Dudley Town Hall
- 13th Mar 2025 – Dunstable, Grove Theatre
- 14th Mar 2025 – Stevenage, Concert Hall
- 18th Mar 2025 – Southend-on-Sea, Palace Theatre
- 19th Mar 2025 – Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
- 20th Mar 2025 – Swansea, Brangwyn Hall
- 25th Mar 2025 – Frome, Memorial Theatre
- 26th Mar 2025 – Fareham, Fareham Live
- 27th Mar 2025 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- 28th Mar 2025 – Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre
- 31st Mar 2025 – Reading, Hexagon Theatre
- 1st Apr 2025 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre
- 3rd Apr 2025 – Poole, Lighthouse
- 4th Apr 2025 – Surrey, Rose Theatre
How to get tickets to Ben Fogle’s Wild
General sale will open at 10am on Thursday 24th April via Ticketmaster. If you want to guarantee yourself a spot, here’s how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Ben Fogle tour tickets at Ticketmaster
