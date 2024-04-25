Described as “hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining,” Wild is a show that combines incredible stories with real messages of hope and empowerment.

Following the tour’s announcement, Fogle said: “Adventures, expeditions, and journeys have helped shape and mould me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically, and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.”

By the end, Fogle will help you find your own “Ocean of Possibility,” so if you want to walk away feeling like you could traverse the globe yourself, here’s everything you need to know about dates.

When and where can I see Ben Fogle’s new show?

How to get tickets to Ben Fogle’s Wild

General sale will open at 10am on Thursday 24th April via Ticketmaster. If you want to guarantee yourself a spot, here’s how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

