TV presenter, author and all-round adventurer Ben Fogle is back and taking his new show, Wild, on tour of the UK next year.

Advertisement

Coming to a theatre near you, Fogle will be bringing to life the tales of his extraordinary escapades in both the human and natural world. From the mountains of Nepal to the extreme environments of Chernobyl, the 50-year-old will leave no stone unturned as he recounts his journeys and the self-discoveries he made along the way.

Described as “hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining,” Wild is a show that combines incredible stories with real messages of hope and empowerment.

Following the tour’s announcement, Fogle said: “Adventures, expeditions, and journeys have helped shape and mould me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically, and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.”

By the end, Fogle will help you find your own “Ocean of Possibility,” so if you want to walk away feeling like you could traverse the globe yourself, here’s everything you need to know about dates.

More like this

Buy Ben Fogle tour tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where can I see Ben Fogle’s new show?

How to get tickets to Ben Fogle’s Wild

General sale will open at 10am on Thursday 24th April via Ticketmaster. If you want to guarantee yourself a spot, here’s how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Ben Fogle tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

There's plenty more theatre magic where that came from. Here's how to get tickets to Heathers at the West End, plus the best musicals on tour UK and the best open air theatre shows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement