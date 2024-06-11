Hitting London's ExCel this August, The Friends Experience is moving over after a successful run in the Birmingham NEC last summer, and bringing with it the sights, sounds and sets of the beloved sitcom.

The Exhibition – titled The Friends Experience: The One in London – will land in time for the show's 30th anniversary, but don't worry about rushing off to see it, as the plan is to make the ExCel its permanent home.

Stacy Moscatelli, Chief Executive Officer of Original X Productions, said: "The Friends Experience: The One in London marks a significant milestone as our second global flagship, continuing our expansion of this beloved attraction.

"As we celebrate the 5th anniversary of this much-loved experience and the 30th anniversary of the series, we’re thrilled to offer Londoners and visitors the chance to step inside the world of Friends and relive their favourite moments."

Visitors to the experience will be able to see dozens of sets and props from the show, from the sofas of Central Perk to the apartments that no real New Yorker could ever afford. There will be plenty of photo opportunities along the way too, including Joey and Chandler's recliners, and exclusive London-themed content from the episodes: The One with Ross' Wedding Parts 1 & 2.

Tickets for The Friends Experience will be on sale soon and we at RadioTimes.com are getting really excited about this one, so let’s PIVOT onto some details.

What is The Friends Experience?

The Friends Experience is an interactive exhibition entirely devoted to the adventures of Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler.

Featuring recreations of sets including Central Perk, the fountain from the opening titles and the apartment everyone but Ross managed to live in, fans can explore the show’s history from start to finish.

There will also be a chance to recreate famous poses and scenes with some of the sitcom’s most iconic props, such as the sofa and Monica’s purple door. Plus, you can stop for a coffee and go shopping for some of the exhibit’s merchandise.

When and where is The Friends Experience?

The Friends Experience will open at London's ExCel in August 2024.

Found on the city’s historic Royal Victoria Dock, the centre is home to some of the UK’s biggest exhibitions and events, including the current Disney100 exhibit.

To get there, all you need to do is get the Elizabeth Line or the DLR to Custom House Station. You can also drive, but beware that parking costs £25 for up to 24 hours.

How much do tickets for The Friends Experience cost?

Adult tickets for the experience start at £20 and £10 for 11-16 year olds. Under 10s go free.

Can you get tickets for The Friends Experience?

The Friends Experience. The Friends Experience

Tickets for The Friends Experience will go on general sale on Tuesday 18th June on the official Friends website.

There will also be a pre-sale that opens on Monday 17th June.

