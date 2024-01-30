The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks combines the two! The incredible experience at Lightroom opened on the 6th December 2023, and was originally supposed to run until the 21st April this year but has just been extended until 9th June – maybe due to the fact it's sold a whopping 100,000 tickets since opening.

This critically-acclaimed production offers a unique perspective of humankind's historic voyages to the moon and talks about our future ones, too. These stories, which are set against NASA footage and images from Andy Saunders's Apollo Remastered, are narrated by Hanks.

It might come as a surprise to you, but Hanks is hugely into space! He served on the Board of Governors of the National Space Society and has been honoured by the Space Foundation, he's also produced the HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon, and co-wrote IMAX film Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D. So if there's a man for the job of narrating The Moonwalkers, it's Hanks.

Let's find out more about this unique space experience.

What is at The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks exhibition?

The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks tells the stories of past Apollo missions like never before, and looks towards future missions, too. The Moonwalkers provides an insight into crewed surface missions by going behind-the-scenes of the Artemis programme, including interviews between Hanks and the Artemis astronauts.

So what is the immersive element? Like all immersive experiences, Lightroom relies on audio and moving projections to tell a story; Lightroom's projections and audio transform the area into a spectacular voyage into space.

Where can I see Tom Hanks in The Moonwalkers exhibition?

The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks is taking place at Lightroom in London.

Lightroom is located in Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross, and is walking distance from King's Cross station, St Pancras International, and King's Cross St Pancras for train and underground services.

How long is The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks?

One complete show of The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks lasts 50 minutes.

How much do The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks tickets cost?

While tickets to some immersive experiences can cost you an arm and a leg, The Moonwalkers is, thankfully, not one of them.

Adult tickets start from £25, while students and under 18s will pay from £15, and under threes go free.

How to get tickets to the Tom Hanks Moonwalkers experience

Tickets for The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks are on sale right now at Ticketmaster, with plenty of availability from now until Sunday 9th June.

