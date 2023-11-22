Released in 2004 and an adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s 1985 children’s tale, The Polar Express tells the story of a sceptical young boy who has his faith in Father Christmas restored when he is invited to travel to the North Pole on a magical train.

So, can fans expect The Christmas Express to come to Max this Christmas, as the poster doing the rounds on social media teases, or are the rumours too good to be true? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a prequel to The Polar Express?

No, The Christmas Express isn’t coming to Max in 2023.

While a fake fan-made poster for a film titled The Christmas Express has been widely shared on social media, there has been no word from Hanks or HBO on any such film.

The poster teases the film as a prequel to The Polar Express, featuring a younger version of Tom Hanks's Conductor character from the original film.

It also features the Warner Bros Logo (the studio behind the original movie), and claims the film is coming "exclusively on Max" in December 2023.

Unfortunately, those hoping to watch The Christmas Express this festive season won’t find it on Max, or on any streaming platform, because it doesn't exist.

Where to watch The Polar Express

The Christmas Express might be a hoax, but fans can always watch (or re-watch) the original movie, which is available on Sky Cinema and NOW.

To access The Polar Express on NOW, you’ll need to sign up for a Cinema pass, which costs £9.99 per month.

In addition, you can buy The Polar Express on DVD from Amazon UK at the cost of £4.99, or £5.99 on Blu-ray.

Alternatively, you can head over to Amazon Prime Video where the film is available to rent for £3.49 and as a digital download for £7.99.

