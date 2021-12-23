When is The Polar Express on TV this Christmas? How to watch and stream online

When it comes to modern Christmas classics, few can compete with Robert Zemeckis’ enchanting family film The Polar Express.

Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1985 children’s book of the same name, the film tells the story of a young boy whose faith in Santa is restored when he’s offered the opportunity to board a train to the North Pole on the titular locomotive.

The Polar Express was the first to be completely shot in Performance Capture CGI, enabling Tom Hanks to play six roles in the film.

However, talking about how exhausting it was playing so many characters, he told IGN FilmForce in an interview back in 2004: “There’s only so much that I can internally grasp as an actor and on the day of tests that we did I played five or six or seven roles in the course of that day, and I said, ‘Bob, I’m exhausted here’.

“So in my mind, I had a track on the five characters that I played. I could understand the differences between them all and I understood how they related to the boy and I understood what the boy’s perceptions of them were.”

Speaking about how he overcame the challenge of portraying so many different characters, he added: “My job is to make manifest these other people and you just imagine what they are and you come up to a kind of physiological understanding of who they are and then you stick to it.”

With some brilliant musical interludes and a heartwarming message at its centre, The Polar Express is well worth a watch whenever the festive season rolls around, and so you may be wondering if it’s showing on television this Christmas in 2021 – read on for the latest streaming information.

Is The Polar Express on TV this Christmas 2021?

Sadly The Polar Express won’t be showing on any of the free broadcasters this year – so you may have to pay a fare to hop on board.

It is available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW as part of their Christmas line-up.

However, to access it, you’ll need to sign up for a Cinema pass, which costs £11.99 per month.

Is The Polar Express on Disney Plus? Sadly, The Polar Express is not available to watch on Disney Plus right now. It is a Warner Bros movie rather than a Disney film, after all. As detailed above, it is available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW. Alternatively, you can buy The Polar Express on DVD from Amazon UK at the cost of £4.99, or £7.99 on Blu-ray.

The Polar Express plot: what is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.”

This animated movie is the perfect Christmas watch – full of all the festive feels needed to be a classic for this time of year.

The Polar Express cast: how many characters does Tom Hanks play?

There is a lot of Tom Hanks in the cast!

The Oscar-winning actor played Hero Boy’s father, Hobo, Scrooge puppet, Santa Claus, the Narrator and Conductor.

This brings his character count up to a whopping six.

He also did some of the motion-capture for Hero Boy, who was voiced by Daryl Sabara and The Hunger Games star, Josh Hutcherson.

