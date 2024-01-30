Joining West will be Callum Scott Howells, who starred as Colin in Russel T Davies’s It’s a Sin, and Kate Fleetwood, who appeared in the 2010 film adaptation of Macbeth.

The trio will be bringing the play to the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 23rd May to 3rd August, with the help of director Lindsay Posner and designer Peter McKintosh.

Set in 1950’s New York, the play follows ordinary worker Eddie Carbone as he welcomes his wife’s Italian cousins to America. But when his niece Catherine falls for one of the visitors, Eddie struggles with his own feelings of jealousy and barely concealed lust for the young girl.

A story of passion, anger and oppression, A View from the Bridge explores the tensions between Italian-Americans and New Yorkers in the 20th century.

When and where is A View from the Bridge coming to the West End?

A View from the Bridge will be coming to the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 23rd May to 3rd August.

The Haymarket can be found in the City of Westminster just down the road from Piccadilly Circus. That means you can either take the Piccadilly or Bakerloo lines, or head to Charing Cross on the Bakerloo, Northern or Southeastern rail.

Can you buy A View from the Bridge tickets?

Tickets for A View from the Bridge are not yet on sale, but we’ll be sure to update you when they are. Remember that the Bath performances sold out very quickly so you’ll need to be quick if you want tickets.

