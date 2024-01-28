At its peak, Jeffrey's Toys had seven locations. The shop at 45 Kearny St. in downtown San Francisco is the last remaining one.

The current co-owner Matthew Luhn worked as story artist and writer at Pixar from the 1990s, beginning with with Toy Story (1995).

He credited his father with giving him ideas for the Toy Story films, saying the team at Pixar would visit Jeffrey's Toys for references.

"During Toy Story, we would have my dad come to give us ideas,” Luhn told SFGate in December. "And when we did reference for almost all the Toy Story films, we always went to Jeffrey’s Toys.

"My dad just closed up the store and said, ‘Just play, have fun and let me know if you need anything.’"

In a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Luhn family's attorney explained the reasons for the closure of the shop.

"The store has been struggling for a number of years, due to the perils and violence of the downtown environment, inflation, the decrease in consumer spending and the demise of retail across the world," he said.

"The family is saddened it has come to this and we've explored all other options to try and keep the business going."

