Speaking about the acclaimed musical returning to London, its creator Anaïs Mitchell said: “We're all thrilled to be bringing Hadestown back to London! We truly loved our time at the National Theatre in 2018 and felt so welcomed by your city that it feels like a homecoming to be returning!”

At the 73rd Tony Awards, Hadestown received the most nominations of the evening (14 to be exact), and won an incredible eight awards (also the most awards of the evening), including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Hadestown has also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

And that's not all. The modern-day retelling of the ancient Greek myth currently holds the records for the highest grossing musical and the longest-running show in Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre almost century-long history.

What's the story of Hadestown?

This two act play intertwines two mythic tales: that of Orpheus and Eurydice, two young dreamers, and that of Hades and his wife Persephone, king and queen of the underworld.

The musical follows the story of Eurydice, a young girl who goes to work in the underworld after being invited there by Hades, to escape poverty. Hades runs the underworld, whereas his wife Persephone — Our Lady of the Underground — runs a speakeasy behind Hades’s back. Orpheus, Eurydice’s singer-songwriter lover, attempts to rescue his love from the underworld, but will they both make it out?

Is Hadestown coming to the UK?

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Hadestown is currently touring America and Canada. At the time of writing, Hadestown is in Louisville, Kentucky, then the musical will visit Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more, before concluding its tour in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Back in March this year, following Hadestown’s 1,000th performance on Broadway, it was announced the award-winning musical would return to London and open on the West End on the 10th February 2024. Its runtime and cast are yet to be announced.

Where is Hadestown playing in the UK?

Hadestown will make its home at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End from 10th February next year. The Lyric Theatre showcases an eclectic selection of operas, comedies, plays and musicals.

It’s easy to visit the theatre by public transport, with Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square stations just a stone’s throw away.

How much do Hadestown UK tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Hadestown tickets for its Lyric Theatre run start from £24. As we know, depending on the seats you select, this price may increase.

Also, as Hadestown is performing for a limited time only — and we can only imagine its popularity will increase as tickets sell out — ticket prices are likely to go up.

How to get Hadestown tickets to see the London West End musical

The American Express cardmember pre-sale went live at 10am on Thursday 18th May, and the official Hadestown website pre-sale went live at 12pm on Monday 22nd May.

General on sale is happening right now at Ticketmaster.

