How to get Hadestown tickets as award-winning musical returns to London
Raise your cups! The visually stunning musical, which retells the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, is returning to London in 2024. Here’s how you can secure Hadestown tickets.
It’s been a long five years since Hadestown was in London. The musical was last performed at the National Theatre back in 2018, and while we've had a lot of great theatre shows to pass the time (just take a look at the best West End shows and the best Manchester theatre shows) we've had a Hadestown-shaped hole in our hearts.
Luckily for us, it’s been confirmed that Hadestown will come to the West End from February next year, and with it comes promise of the musical's greatest hits, like Road to Hell, Way Down Hadestown and more.
Speaking about the acclaimed musical returning to London, its creator Anaïs Mitchell said: “We're all thrilled to be bringing Hadestown back to London! We truly loved our time at the National Theatre in 2018 and felt so welcomed by your city that it feels like a homecoming to be returning!”
At the 73rd Tony Awards, Hadestown received the most nominations of the evening (14 to be exact), and won an incredible eight awards (also the most awards of the evening), including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Hadestown has also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
And that's not all. The modern-day retelling of the ancient Greek myth currently holds the records for the highest grossing musical and the longest-running show in Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre almost century-long history.
More like this
What's the story of Hadestown?
This two act play intertwines two mythic tales: that of Orpheus and Eurydice, two young dreamers, and that of Hades and his wife Persephone, king and queen of the underworld.
The musical follows the story of Eurydice, a young girl who goes to work in the underworld after being invited there by Hades, to escape poverty. Hades runs the underworld, whereas his wife Persephone — Our Lady of the Underground — runs a speakeasy behind Hades’s back. Orpheus, Eurydice’s singer-songwriter lover, attempts to rescue his love from the underworld, but will they both make it out?
Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the latest theatre ticket releases, such as My Neighbour Totoro tickets, Spirited Away tickets, and Plaza Suite tickets.
Buy Hadestown tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster
Is Hadestown coming to the UK?
Hadestown is currently touring America and Canada. At the time of writing, Hadestown is in Louisville, Kentucky, then the musical will visit Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more, before concluding its tour in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Back in March this year, following Hadestown’s 1,000th performance on Broadway, it was announced the award-winning musical would return to London and open on the West End on the 10th February 2024. Its runtime and cast are yet to be announced.
Buy Hadestown tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster
For more exciting things happening in London, check out the best London experience gifts, best London date ideas, best London art exhibitions, and the top London walking tours. Be sure to sign-up to our Going Out newsletter, too.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Where is Hadestown playing in the UK?
Hadestown will make its home at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End from 10th February next year. The Lyric Theatre showcases an eclectic selection of operas, comedies, plays and musicals.
It’s easy to visit the theatre by public transport, with Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square stations just a stone’s throw away.
Buy Hadestown tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster
For top ticketing intel, take a look at our how to get cheap theatre tickets and how to get cheap concert tickets guides.
How much do Hadestown UK tickets cost?
At the time of writing, Hadestown tickets for its Lyric Theatre run start from £24. As we know, depending on the seats you select, this price may increase.
Also, as Hadestown is performing for a limited time only — and we can only imagine its popularity will increase as tickets sell out — ticket prices are likely to go up.
Buy Hadestown tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster
How to get Hadestown tickets to see the London West End musical
The American Express cardmember pre-sale went live at 10am on Thursday 18th May, and the official Hadestown website pre-sale went live at 12pm on Monday 22nd May.
Not yet an American Express cardholder? Take a look at the options
General on sale is happening right now at Ticketmaster.
Buy Hadestown tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster
Here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how does the American Express presale work on Ticketmaster?