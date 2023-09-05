The Hayao Miyazaki-created movie was reimagined for the stage in Japan in 2022, and it enjoyed a sell-out tour. Now, Les Misérables director John Caird will help debut the play in London with the original Japanese cast using English captions, and it will be accompanied by a gorgeous live orchestra playing Joe Hisaishi’s original film score.

Speaking about Spirited Away’s London debut, Caird said: “I am proud and delighted to present the original Japanese stage production of Spirited Away at the Coliseum Theatre next year. We had a wonderful time creating the show in 2022 and I’m so happy now to be spiriting away a British audience into Hayao Miyazaki’s magical world”.

This could be Spirited Away’s only UK tour, so don’t miss out on bagging tickets to see the play.

What is the story behind Spirited Away?

Spirited Away tells the story of 10-year-old Chihiro. After moving to the countryside with her mum and dad, she’s horrified to watch her parents turn into pigs after eating food in the local town. In order to transform her parents back into humans, Chihiro must convince the sorceress Yubaba to do so by working in her bath house. The 2001 story features lots of spirits — our favourite is, of course, No Face — and a love story between Chihiro and Haku, a dragon.

Miyazaki’s movie is widely regarded as one of the best of all time; it currently holds position number 29 on the IMDb Top 100, and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards, making it the first (and only) hand-drawn and non-English-language animated film to ever win the award.

When is Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away coming to London’s West End?

Following on from its sold-out tour of Japan in 2022, Spirited Away is coming to London in April 2024. The original Japanese cast will be performing in the show, with Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi both playing our hero Chihiro.

The limited 12-week run is taking place at the London Coliseum: the largest theatre in the West End. London Coliseum is easy to get to via Charing Cross and Leicester Square stations.

How to get Spirited Away tickets for London Coliseum 2024

Pre-sale tickets for Spirited Away are on sale now, having been released at 10am this morning.

General sale for Spirited Away West

