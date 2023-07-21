Oppenheimer, on the other hand, is a three-hour Christopher Nolan film which tells the true story of J Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the American scientist who helped develop the atomic bomb.

Despite the two films' obvious differences, if you're anything like the RadioTimes.com Going Out team — the movie lovers that we are — you'll be planning on seeing both Barbie and Oppenheimer at the cinema. However, as we've recently discussed in our how to get cheap cinema tickets article, the price of a cinema ticket isn't what it used to be. Nowadays, it's as terrifying as the new Insidious movie.

This Friday, we're telling you how to get cheap cinema tickets for Barbie and Oppenheimer, so you can see both films for less at the weekend.

Read what the RadioTimes.com team thought of both movies in the Barbie review and Oppenheimer review.

Best Barbie and Oppenheimer cinema deals at a glance:

How to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer for less this weekend

Save at least £7.91 with an ODEON membership

At £14.99 per month, an ODEON myLIMITLESS membership covers all UK cinemas, and not only lets you watch any film as many times as you'd like, but you also get added perks such as discounts on food and drink, and invites to member-exclusive screenings.

The cost of an Oppenheimer ticket at ODEON is £12.95 for a reclining chair and the price of a Barbie cinema ticket is £9.95, also for a reclining seat, that's £22.90 in total. However, if you have the myLIMITLESS card, you can see both movies (as well as an unlimited amount over the month) for £14.99, saving you at least £7.91.

If you're planning to see other new releases like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, that saving gets even bigger.

Become a myLIMITLESS member from £14.99 per month at ODEON

Get Barbie cinema tickets from just £6.99

When speaking to our Barbie-loving friends and family, most people have paid between £10 and £15 for a ticket, some even spending £19.99 on a reclining seat to see Barbie on its opening weekend. But what if we told you how to see Barbie for as little as £6.99? Well, with this Fever deal, you absolutely can.

Fever is offering Barbie cinema tickets for £6.99 at ODEON during off-peak times (Monday to Thursday), and for £8.75 for any day of the week.

Buy Barbie cinema tickets from £6.99 at Fever

Get Backyard Cinema: Barbie tickets from £6

This Barbie likes the outdoors! We've seen a lot of posts on social media of how people are spending the Barbie-Oppenheimer double bill, with some people opting for brunches and cocktails between the two movies. If you'd like to make your day a bit special, too, why not see the Barbie movie at a Backyard Cinema?

Located at the Depot Mayfield in Manchester, Backyard Cinema has pre-movie entertainment with live DJs, as well as plenty of food and drinks spots before you settle down to watch Barbie. Child tickets cost just £6 and an adult cinema ticket will set you back £15. Plus, there are family and date night packages, too.

Buy Backyard Cinema: Barbie tickets from £6 at Fever

Discounted cinema tickets with Tastecard

The Tastecard membership helps you do the things you love for less, for example, it offers 25 per cent, 50 per cent, and 2-for-1 on 1000s of restaurants up and down the country, 50 per cent off pizza delivery, 25 per cent off barista-made drinks, plus, savings on ODEON and Empire cinema tickets.

With the Tastecard 30-day trial costing just £1, you could be in for a big saving as you can bag a discount on both Barbie and Oppenheimer tickets if you're planning on watching the movies at a ODEON or Empire cinema.

Start your 30-day trial for £1 at Tastecard

