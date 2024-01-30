Raye independently released her debut album My 21st Century Blues to critical acclaim. The album debuted at number two on the UK charts, as well as charting in 13 other territories and hitting the Billboard Top 200 in the US.

Things have just kept going up and up for Raye. In 2022, she was nominated for the Ivors songwriter of the year, but it's 2024 that's really shaping up to be her year. With seven Brit award nominations under belt, Raye has broken records becoming the most nominated artist in a single year, as well as the most nominated British female in Brit Awards history.

She's showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, so be sure to catch her while you can. Here's everything you need to know about Raye's upcoming concert.

Buy Raye tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Raye's London concert?

Raye. Rick Kern/WireImage

Following an almost completely sold-out UK tour in February, Raye has announced a single London show in March 2024. Here is the date and venue:

15th March 2024 – London, The O2

When do new Raye tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live on Ticketmaster at 10am on Tuesday 30th January. However, if you want to snag your ticket early, there are a number of pre-sales happening before the big day:

Artist pre-sale: 10am on Thursday 25th January until 9am on Tuesday 30th January

Promoter pre-sale: 10am on Monday 29th January until 9am on Tuesday 30th January

Tickets go on sale bright and early at 10am on Tuesday 30th January, so make sure you're online at least ten minutes beforehand to be in with the best chance of securing tickets.

For more of our top tips and tricks, be sure to check out our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

