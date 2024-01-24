Desert Island Discs: The Live Show, arrives at the West End at the end of March and we've got everything you need to know if you're interested in attending. From what the show will entail, where the show will take place, who the special guests will be, and how to get tickets.

Fancy seeing some new shows on the West End in 2024?

What do the guests on Desert Island Discs have to do?

The clue is in the name, Desert Island Discs: The Live Show is a live on-stage production of the famous Radio 4 programme. If you're unfamiliar with the format of the radio programme, Desert Island Discs invites guests to imagine that they are shipwrecked on a desert island and are allowed to pick eight records to bring with them. Guests also discuss the one luxury item they'd bring and one book.

Past guests on the show include the likes of Steve McQueen, Christopher Nolan, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Michael Caine and many, many more. The on-stage production is likely to follow a similar format to the radio shows, with Lauren Laverne also expected to give some insight into the history of Desert Island Discs and provide anecdotes and highlights of the show's past episodes.

The West End show has been announced to celebrate 80 years of Desert Island Discs, the first edition being on the 29th of January 1942, presented and devised by Roy Plomley. Since the first edition, there have been just five hosts. Plomley presented 1791 editions before he died in 1985, he was followed by Michael Parkinson, Sue Lawley, Kirsty Young and now Lauren Laverne.

Desert Island Discs: The Live Show list of guests

Russell T Davies is one of the Desert Island Disc: Live Show special guests

So far, six special guests have been announced for the Desert Island Discs live shows event. Two have been announced for each night with more still to be revealed.

On Monday 25th March, Lauren Laverne will be joined by Canadian comedian, writer, presenter, and actress Katherine Ryan. The second person we know to be appearing on the Monday show is English actress, broadcaster, comedian, presenter and writer, Sue Perkins.

On Tuesday 26th March, British author, broadcaster and poet, Lemn Sissay, will star, alongside Irish comedian and TV presenter Dara O’Briain.

Then, on Wednesday 26th March, screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies will appear, as will British swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

When and where is Desert Island Discs: The Live Show?

Desert Island Discs: The Live Show, will take place over three nights at the London Palladium Theatre. There will be shows on Monday 25th March, Tuesday 22nd March and Wednesday 27th March, each starting at 7pm.

How can I get tickets to Desert Island Discs: The Live Show?

Tickets for each show are available on general sale from 10am this morning (Wednesday 24th January).

You can buy the tickets through LW Theatres and Ticketmaster.

For more on new ticket releases, such as Premier League Darts tickets and how to get tickets to Cheltenham, be sure to stay up with our Going Out section.