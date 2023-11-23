Skinner will be bringing his performance back to the stage from 5th – 17th February. Audiences can expect filth, fun and a strange but surreal encounter with British royalty.

Skinner first rose to fame in the '90s, thanks to his original stand-up comedy which was packed full of sharp wit, observational humour and clever wordplay. Many fans encountered him for the first time presenting the hit show Fantasy Football League alongside David Baddiel, which mixed comedy and football discussion.

Since then, Frank Skinner has been all over our TV screens, radios and bookshops. From hosting iconic gameshow Room 101 to writing A Comedian's Prayer Book to even hosting his own poetry podcast. In short, he’s a man of many talents.

Buy Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt tickets at Ticketmaster

Skinner’s 30 Years of Dirt show will be transferring to the Gielgud Theatre for 14 shows from 5th – 17th February.

In case you don’t know, the Gielgud is on Shaftesbury Avenue right in the heart of London’s West End. To get there you simply need to hop on a tube to Piccadilly Circus or Charing Cross via the Bakerloo, Northern, and Piccadilly Lines.

How much do Frank Skinner tickets cost?

For the previous dates, ticket prices started at £33 so we can expect a similar price here.

How to get Frank Skinner tickets for his 30 Years of Dirt West End show

The new dates for Frank Skinner’s 30 Years of Dirt go on sale today, Thursday 23rd November, at 9am. Considering how quickly the other dates have sold out, we’d recommend snapping some tickets up sharp.

