This year's London festive season is jam-packed full of an impressive range of events, from scavenger hunts, to carriage rides, to orchestral performances. So, grab your best winter coat and prepare your best festive cheer- this Christmas is going to be one to remember.

Best Christmas events in London at a glance:

Best Christmas events in London for 2023

London Tootbus Christmas lights tour

Getty/ Pete Karici. Getty Images

There are plenty of famous Christmas events in London, but one of the standouts has got to be the famous London Christmas lights. Whether you're taking in the angels on Oxford Street or being dazzled by the explosive colours on Carnaby Street, seeing the London Christmas lights up close is an unmissable experience.

The London Tootbus Christmas lights tour allows you to get up close and personal with every sparkle of the lights on Oxford Street, Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square and more. Get your tickets quickly- this experience is in very high demand.

Buy London Tootbus Christmas lights tour from £29 at Viator

Christmas at the Movies (by Candlelight Concerts)

Fever. Fever

We're big fans of candlelight concerts here at RadioTimes.com, and the only way to make this experience even better is by including Christmas music. This special concert is brought to you by The London Concertante and features music from classic festive movies including Elf, Home Alone, Love Actually and more.

Buy Christmas at the Movies (by Candlelight Concerts) tickets from £19 at Fever

A Christmas Carol and Charles Dickens walking tour

Unsplash/ Daniela Muntyan. Unsplash/ Daniela Muntyan

Whether you're a lover of literature or just a big fan of the Muppets Christmas Carol, you're sure to learn a lot about Charles Dickens and discover hidden parts of London with this Christmas Carol and Charles Dickens walking tour.

You'll be in a small group of six, meaning you'll get lots of personal attention from your guide, who will help you discover hidden London taverns, alleyways and courtyards- and who knows, you might even find the true meaning of Christmas along the way.

Buy A Christmas Carol and Charles Dickens walking tour from £85 at Viator

Christmas at Kew Gardens

Pixabay/ Ilario D'Amato. Pixabay

Kew Gardens is one of London's most beautiful green spaces, brimming with gorgeous greenhouses, impressive palaces and cool botanical plants. When Christmastime arrives, the place transforms into another world, full of twinkling lights and festive cheer.

Christmas at Kew is a stunning light trail across Kew Gardens- what better way to brighten up those long winter nights?

Buy Christmas at Kew tickets from £22.50 at See Tickets

Christmas by candlelight at the Freemasons' hall

Fever Fever

It's time to warm up those vocal cords - and not just with mulled wine this time. Christmas is all about coming together, and the Christmas by candlelight at the Freemasons' hall event allows attendees to take part in some congregational carol singing, as well as enjoying composer pieces and festive choral works performed by the the Belmont Ensemble and the Trafalgar Sinfonia.

This event is taking place every weekend in December leading up to Christmas this year, so you have plenty of chances to share your festive spirit, as well as your undoubtedly beautiful singing voice.

Buy Christmas by candlelight at the Freemasons' hall tickets from £20 at Fever

Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas

If you're looking for the perfect combination of fun and learning for your kids, then look no further than the sometimes rude, always interesting Horrible Histories. Their Horrible Christmas shows tell the story of a young boy tasked with saving Christmas, alongside some Victorian villains, medieval monks and familiar faces including Oliver Cromwell and Charles Dickens.

Head on down to the Barbican on 29th December to enjoy this truly Horrible Christmas event in London.

Buy Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas tickets from £16.50 at See Tickets

BucketRace's Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Getty/ Karl Hendon. Getty

What's more fun than a London scavenger hunt? A Christmas London scavenger hunt of course! This four hour game from BucketRace is based on the classic Christmas song The 12 Days of Christmas and will challenge you to compete against other teams and complete some fun and tricky tasks across the capital.

You'll need a well-charged smartphone to take part in this. Christmas jumpers are not essential, but highly recommended.

Buy BucketRace's Christmas Scavenger Hunt tickets from £15 at Fever

Live at Christmas

Getty/ Maskot Getty Images

If you fancy a bit of Christmas cheer, there's nothing quite like a comedy show to put a smile on your face, especially when it's a spectacular festive star-studded show.

With a line-up including Ed Gamble, Fern Brady, Josh Pugh and more, the Live at Christmas event at the Rose Theatre Kingston on 8th December promises to have you ho ho ho-ing the night away.

Buy Live at Christmas tickets from £28.60 at SeeTickets

Kingdom of Winter

If you want to escape this festive world and enter another, look no further than the Kingdom of Winter. From 8th December 2023 to 7th January 2024, ExCel London will be transformed into a winter paradise and the ultimate London destination for festive fun.

With a winter-themed circus, ice skating, fairground rides, an immersive ice expedition trail, a Christmas market and more, Kingdom of Winter is the perfect option for a unique family Christmas event in London.

Buy Kingdom of Winter tickets from £5.50 at SeeTickets

Christmas classics with the Philharmonia Orchestra

Getty/ Lana2011 Getty Images

Experience classic festive tunes, from traditional carols such as 'Hark The Herald Angels Sing' to Christmas pop favourites like 'Winter Wonderland' like you've never heard them before. On Sunday 17th December, the Philharmonia Orchestra will be reinterpreting Christmas classics in Royal Festival Hall.

It's the perfect way to end a day strolling through London's many Christmas markets. You'll even have the chance to join in singing with friends, family and event host YolanDa Brown.

Buy Christmas classics with the Philharmonia Orchestra tickets from £34.25 at Ticketmaster

Christmas Shires carriage rides in Bushy Park

Getty/ Richard Baker Getty Images

Royal Bushy Park is beautiful at any time of the year, but it's especially magical during the festive season- and there's no better way to see it than from a carriage drawn by The Royal Parks Shire horses.

You'll get the full royal treatment, with mulled wine (or a non-alcoholic equivalent) and festive treats included in your ticket prices. Children under two can ride for free on an adult's lap and ticket proceeds go to supporting conservation initiatives in the park.

Buy Christmas Shires carriage rides in Bushy Park tickets from £16.50 at SeeTickets

A night at the opera at Christmas

Getty/ Edwin Tan. Getty Images

Opera fans, clear your schedule. On Thursday 14th December, St Mary Le Strand Church are putting on an unmissable musical evening. Attendees can expect to hear an impressive selection of the world's greatest opera pieces, performed by the Piccadilly Sinfonietta, guaranteed to help you celebrate your pre-Christmas weekend in style.

There are two performances, one at 6pm and one at 8pm, meaning you'll have enough time to grab pre or post show dinner.

Buy A night at the opera at Christmas tickets from £27.50 at SeeTickets

Ideal Home Show Christmas

Ideal Home Show Christmas/ Sam Frost. Ideal Home Show/Sam Frost

Christmas workshops, live talks, live music, gifts galore- if you're a Christmas fan (and let's face it, who isn't?) you have to head to Olympia London from 22nd-26th November to check out the Ideal Home Show Christmas.

Whether you're after trendy festive home solutions or you fancy trying your hand at wreath making, you'll never run out of things to do or discover. Who knows, you might even be able to grab an 'elfie' with Santa himself.

Buy Ideal Home Show Christmas tickets from £14 at SeeTickets

The Muppet Christmas Carol with live orchestra

Disney. Disney

No Christmas is complete without watching The Muppet Christmas Carol at least once. Why not switch things up this year and snatch some tickets to watch the festive classic accompanied by a live orchestra?

This combination of musical fun with one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time (according to the RadioTimes.com team) is not one to be missed. Check out our guide to tickets for The Muppet Christmas Carol live for all the information you need.

Buy The Muppet Christmas Carol with live orchestra tickets from £38.60 at Ticketmaster

Country Living Christmas fair London

We've all been there; it's coming up to the holiday season and you're absolutely stumped when it comes to choosing a present for your parents, sibling, partner or friend. Well, never fear- you're sure to find the perfect gift at the Country Living Christmas fair in London.

The fair will run from 8th November until 11th November and boasts everything from seasonal gift shopping, to crafting workshops, to a magical food hall and even more! Head on over to the Business Design Centre in Angel to take in all their festive delights.

Buy Country Living Christmas fair London tickets from £22 at SeeTickets

