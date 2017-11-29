When is The Muppet Christmas Carol on TV? Is it on Netflix?

Now that the festive season is officially underway, it’s time to revisit an ultimate holiday classic: The Muppet Christmas Carol.

A muppety take on the Charles Dickens novel, the Christmas film sees Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang dress up as the Victorian characters and tell the festive story for our entertainment.

Here’s all you need to know about how to stream The Muppet Christmas Carol this year.

When is Muppet Christmas Carol on TV?

Disney+ is the home of The Muppet Christmas Carol this year and they have the movie looking better than ever by hosting it in 4K HDR! If you are a fan of The Muppets, there is plenty of felt goodness on the site with the first movie, The Great Muppet Caper, Muppet Treasure Island and the two more recent movies also on the service- although Christmas Carol is the only one to get the 4K treatment.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Can I watch Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, The Muppet Christmas Carol isn’t available on Netflix UK or free to watch for Amazon Prime Customers. However, you can buy and stream the film from Amazon for £9.99. It’s a little steep, but it does mean you can rewatch it every year without fail.

It is possible to watch the film on NOW TV with no cost when you sign up to a free 7-day trial. This means you can enjoy movies on Sky for two weeks with no cost (then £11.99pm, unless cancelled).

Who’s in the cast of Muppet Christmas Carol?

Within the swarm of muppets, you’ll probably recognise Michael Caine playing Ebenezer Scrooge. Other human characters you might find familiar is Robin Weaver (Simon’s mum from The Inbetweeners), who plays Scrooge’s niece-in-law Clara, and Luther’s Steven Mackintosh as Fred, Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew.

