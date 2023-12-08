Fans of The Killers will be thrilled to hear that the Las Vegas rock band are coming to the UK and Ireland with 14 dates in 2024 as part of their Rebel Diamonds tour.

The Killers are perhaps known in the younger generations for producing the ultimate end-of-the-night track, Mr Brightside, and this incredible track came from the band's debut album Hot Fuss. The 2004 album also produced songs you can't help but sing at the top of your lungs like All These Things That I've Done, Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll, and Jenny Was a Friend of Mine. It's no surprise that Hot Fuss secured The Killers five Grammy nominations.

After Hot Fuss, The Killers dropped Sam's Town, the B-side collection Sawdust, and Day & Age, before taking a well-deserved break to focus on solo projects. In 2012, The Killers came back with a bang with the album Battle Born. The album became the band's fourth consecutive UK number one record, and it gave us the tracks Runaways, Shot at the Night, and Just Another Girl.

Now, ahead of the release of the American rockers' compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, The Killers have announced a UK and Ireland tour for summer next year. Let's find out how you can get tickets today.

Buy The Killers tickets at Ticketmaster

Are The Killers touring the UK?

Will The Killers be coming to Your Side of Town? The Killers – made up of lead singer Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning on lead guitar, bass and rhythm guitar player Mark Stoermer, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. – are visiting cities in the UK and Ireland as part of their Rebel Diamonds tour. We've written out the full list of dates and venues so you don't have to go searching for it.

How much do The Killers tickets cost?

At the time of writing, The Killers tickets will set you back from £52.80, not including the booking or service fee.

How to get The Killers UK and Ireland tour tickets

We're here to make you Smile Like You Mean It, and tell you how to secure The Killers tickets.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 9:30am on Wednesday 6th December, and general on sale is happening now, having gone live at 9:30am this morning (Friday 8th December).

