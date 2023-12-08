How to get The Killers tickets for the band's new UK and Ireland tour
How to get The Killers tickets for the band's new UK and Ireland tour
Since 'Roman Empire' went viral on TikTok, we've been asking ourselves, 'what are my Roman Empires?'. It's a mix of embarrassing memories we think we'll remember until we're old and grey, funny stories our friends have told, and interesting facts that still blow our minds.
But what is your 'Roman Empire' when it comes to music? For Digital Writer Olivia, it was hearing her favourite song Mr Blue Sky by ELO at Glastonbury in 2016, for Digital Writer Joanna, it was watching her favourite band Von Wegen Lisbeth in their home city of Berlin, and for this Digital Writer, it was seeing The Killers at Latitude Festival – more specifically watching their friend as they sung every word to Read My Mind.
Fans of The Killers will be thrilled to hear that the Las Vegas rock band are coming to the UK and Ireland with 14 dates in 2024 as part of their Rebel Diamonds tour.
The Killers are perhaps known in the younger generations for producing the ultimate end-of-the-night track, Mr Brightside, and this incredible track came from the band's debut album Hot Fuss. The 2004 album also produced songs you can't help but sing at the top of your lungs like All These Things That I've Done, Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll, and Jenny Was a Friend of Mine. It's no surprise that Hot Fuss secured The Killers five Grammy nominations.
After Hot Fuss, The Killers dropped Sam's Town, the B-side collection Sawdust, and Day & Age, before taking a well-deserved break to focus on solo projects. In 2012, The Killers came back with a bang with the album Battle Born. The album became the band's fourth consecutive UK number one record, and it gave us the tracks Runaways, Shot at the Night, and Just Another Girl.
Now, ahead of the release of the American rockers' compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, The Killers have announced a UK and Ireland tour for summer next year. Let's find out how you can get tickets today.
Are The Killers touring the UK?
Will The Killers be coming to Your Side of Town? The Killers – made up of lead singer Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning on lead guitar, bass and rhythm guitar player Mark Stoermer, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. – are visiting cities in the UK and Ireland as part of their Rebel Diamonds tour. We've written out the full list of dates and venues so you don't have to go searching for it.
Full list of The Killers UK and Ireland 2024 dates and venues:
- 12th June 2024 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 14th June 2024 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 15th June 2024 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 18th June 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 19th June 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 21st June 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 22nd June 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 25th June 2024 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 26th June 2024 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 27th June 2024 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 4th July 2024 — London, The O2
- 5th July 2024 — London, The O2
- 7th July 2024 — London, The O2
- 8th July 2024 — London, The O2
How much do The Killers tickets cost?
At the time of writing, The Killers tickets will set you back from £52.80, not including the booking or service fee.
How to get The Killers UK and Ireland tour tickets
We're here to make you Smile Like You Mean It, and tell you how to secure The Killers tickets.
Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 9:30am on Wednesday 6th December, and general on sale is happening now, having gone live at 9:30am this morning (Friday 8th December).
