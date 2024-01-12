Spiritbox shared the enthusiasm, saying: “We’re excited to be back in London, playing with some of our favourite artists. To come back to London in 2024 in such a massive way is a huge honour for us”.

The current Korn line-up includes, of course, Davis, as well as founding members James Shaffer on guitar, Reginald Arvizu on bass, and Brian Welch on guitar, plus Ray Luzier on the drums who replaced the band’s original drummer, David Silveria, in 2007.

Since their self-titled debut album was released in 1994, Korn has led the way for nu metal music. Following their commercial breakthrough with the album Life Is Peachy in 1996, Korn gained even more popularity after headlining Lollapalooza in 1997.

The band went on to gain mainstream success with the 1998 album, Follow the Leader, which produced two of Korn’s most famous singles Freak on a Leash and Got the Life. Did you know Freak on a Leash won a Grammy award for Best Music Video, and received a Grammy award nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance?

Let’s find out how you can secure Korn concert tickets today.

Is Korn touring in 2024?

With 40 million records sold worldwide, multiple global tours, and two Grammy awards under their belt, Korn have more than justified their biggest show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park — following in the footsteps of Limp Bizkit and Boygenius, who performed there last year.

As well as Gunnersbury Park, Korn will be visiting other UK cities in 2024. Here is the full list of UK tour dates and venues:

How much are Korn UK tickets?

At the time of writing, tickets for the Gunnersbury Park show start from £60 (£67.20 if you include the booking fee). It looks like pricing for the Halifax and Scarborough shows will be priced similarly, too.

How to get Korn UK tour 2024 tickets

The Barclaycard presale went live on Wednesday 10th January, with various other presales, including the Ticketmaster presale, happening one day later on Thursday 11th January. But don’t worry, Korn fans, there are still plenty of tickets left for today’s general on sale.

General on sale is taking place right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Friday 12th January). To be in with a chance of securing tickets, be sure to read our handy how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

